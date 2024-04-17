"He is not good enough", "Never has been" – Jose Enrique slams 2 Liverpool stars in scathing assessment of their performances

Ex-Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has slammed Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo following their lacklustre performances in the final third in the last couple of weeks.

The Reds, who signed the aforesaid pair last season, have endured a difficult time in the recent past. They have suffered two back-to-back home losses, failing to net once against Atalanta and Crystal Palace.

During a recent chat with betting website Grosvenor Sport, Enrique was queried to share his honest opinion on Liverpool's current attacking options. He said (h/t The Kop Times):

"Darwin Nunez is simply not at the required level and he never has been. He is a good player, I like him a lot and the fans love him, but he isn't at the level of some of the best forwards from the past. He is a good player but he is not a Liverpool number nine."

Suggesting the Uruguayan is not fit to start for the Reds, Enrique said:

"He could play for a lot of top teams in Europe, but he is not good enough for those that are challenging for trophies. Their old front three was one of the world's best and now this current team only really has two goalscorers – Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota."

Commenting on the 23-cap Netherlands international, Enrique added:

"Cody Gakpo is not a goalscorer and he won't get you 20 goals every season like Sadio Mane and Salah did. Roberto Firmino wasn't a player to score that many goals, but he gave you so much more outside of that. Darwin Nunez gets you a lot of chances but misses them too frequently."

Nunez, who has missed 25 of his 31 big chances this campaign, has registered 18 goals and 13 assists in 47 matches for the Reds this term. Gakpo, meanwhile, has bagged 14 goals and provided four assists in 47 appearances across competitions in the ongoing season.

Liverpool handed new injury headache

According to the BBC, Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley is set to be out of action for about three weeks. He picked up his ankle issue in his side's shock 1-0 Premier League loss at Anfield on Sunday (April 14).

Bradley, who is reportedly likely to return in mid-May, has relished a great breakout campaign so far. The 20-year-old has started 17 of his 22 appearances for his club so far, registering one goal and six assists.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will visit Atalanta in their Europa League quarter-final second leg tie at Gewiss Stadium on Thursday (April 18).

