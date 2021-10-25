"He not a good fit for Manchester United" - Gary Neville explains why Antonio Conte is not the right man to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville believes former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte should not be brought in to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Sky Sports pundit feels Conte will not be a great fit for the club.

Speaking after Manchester United's humiliating 5-0 defeat against Liverpool, Neville said he felt the Red Devils will stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He believes they will not give the job to a reputed manager like Antonio Conte since the experiment did not work with Jose Mourinho.

Neville strongly believes Antonio Conte is not the might man for Manchester United. Speaking on Sky Sports (via the Mirror), the 46-year-old said:

"They won't bring a hitman in. They will stick with Ole and he has to win something this season. Any other club he'd be in trouble tonight. Jose (Mourinho) was the best manager in the world and couldn't do it (at Manchester United). I wouldn't bring (Antonio) Conte in to United. He's not a fit for United. I might be wrong but I don't think that he is. I think it would be wrong to sack Ole today."

Gary Neville believes Manchester United will not pull the plug on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He feels the Red Devils will stick with the Norwegian manager until the end of the season, something the majority of fans will not want. Neville added:

"I think the club will hold their nerve and I don't think they've planned for another manager this season and they'll sit with Ole until the end of the season. There will be a massive outcry from fans and media from everybody that he should be sacked and I can understand why after that game. It takes some recovery."

The former Manchester United right-back concluded:

"I'd like to hear from the board to communicate with the fans to say if they are going to back the manager over the next 6 months."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🗣 "I think they will stick with Ole until the end of the season"Gary Neville discusses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future at #MUFC ... 🗣 "I think they will stick with Ole until the end of the season"Gary Neville discusses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future at #MUFC...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure at Manchester United could be coming to a sad end

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time as Manchester United manager could be coming to an end following a string of poor results in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have now gone four matches without securing a win. This barren run included three defeats against Aston Villa, Leicester City and Liverpool. Manchester United have also conceded nine goals in their last two matches.

The 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool has left Manchester United seventh in the Premier League standings. They are eight points behind league leaders Chelsea and three points away from the final Champions League spot.

Alarmingly, it will not get any easier for Manchester United in the coming weeks. The Red Devils will now face Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City next in the Premier League.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🗣 "It's the darkest day I've had leading these players"Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains what went wrong as #MUFC were beaten 5-0 at home by rivals Liverpool... 🗣 "It's the darkest day I've had leading these players"Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains what went wrong as #MUFC were beaten 5-0 at home by rivals Liverpool... https://t.co/GZDJWEc2BO

