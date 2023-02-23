"He has a very good heart" - Former Manchester United star talks about a side of Cristiano Ronaldo a lot of people don't know about

Former Manchester United star Anderson recently claimed that a lot of people don't know the real side of Cristiano Ronaldo. Anderson claimed that Ronaldo is a complete professional and has a very good heart.

In a recent interview with SPORT, Anderson gave a unique insight into Ronaldo as a professional and as a person. He said (via GOAL):

"With Ronaldo you are surprised at every moment. He thinks 100% about football. The game ends and he goes straight home to recover. Great professional and great friend. A lot of people don't know it, but he helps a lot of people. He has a very good heart. He took us to training, he cared. In England he was very important to me."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson played 61 matches together during their time at Manchester United. Anderson also claimed that if he had a fraction of Ronaldo's mentality, he would have become a great player:

"If I had 5 percent of the mentality of Cristiano Ronaldo, I could have been among the best in the world. I know it now. He had talent, quality. Also with focus. I had a nice career because I won many things, but I could have gone much further. You have to be honest. With 5 percent of Cristiano...I would still play at the top level now, easily."

Fans might remember the video where Ronaldo interviewed Anderson after United won the Premier League title in the 2007-08 season.

Marcus Rashfored has shone for Manchester United since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure

While Cristiano Ronaldo's departure left a big hole in Manchester United's attack, Marcus Rashford's supreme form hasn't left the team feeling the Portuguese's absence.

Ronaldo left United in November after mutually terminating his contract with the Red Devils. United, however, have been in great form recently and are third in the Premier League table.

Rashford's form has been a main reason behind the team's success. The English attacker has scored 24 goals this term for the Red Devils across competitions.

