“He is that good” – Owen Hargreaves says Liverpool must sign 28-year-old Premier League star to win the league

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has advised Liverpool to sign Fulham's Joao Palhinha in the January transfer window in order to bolster their title aspirations.

Jurgen Klopp strengthened his midfield over the summer, signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch. All four stars have made bright starts to their Anfield tenure, helping the Merseysiders get to fourth in the Premier League table with 23 points from 10 games.

The Reds are only three points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur and are in contention to challenge for the title. However, Hargreaves believes they are still missing one player to complete the overall balance of their squad. He said (via Liverpool ECHO):

“I think they are missing one player and that’s a defensive midfield player. I think if Palhinha plays for Liverpool, then they can win the league. He is that good.”

Palhinha is one of the best defensive midfielders in the league and has looked impressive for Fulham. However, he was extremely close to joining Bayern Munich this summer before the transfer broke down on Deadline Day. The Bavarians are expected to make a return for his services in January.

The Reds are reportedly interested in signing Fluminense's Andre Trindade in January. The 22-year-old is likely to be a better investment due to his age and cheaper price tag.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah finishes 11th in Ballon d'Or standings

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah was ranked 11th in the 2023 Ballon d'Or rankings during the annual award ceremony in Paris yesterday evening (October 30).

The Reds struggled last season, finishing fifth in the league and missing out on UEFA Champions League football as a result. However, the Egyptian King still played at an elite level, netting 30 goals and registering 16 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions.

Lionel Messi was crowned the Ballon d'Or winner later in the event, winning the prestigious award for the eighth time in his career. Salah will be aiming to breach the top 10 nominees next season and is currently on the road to doing so.

The 31-year-old has made an electric start to the current campaign, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in 13 appearances.