"He is not a good player for Manchester United" - Pundit believes Harry Maguire will never play for the Red Devils again

Former West Ham United forward Frank McAvennie has commented on struggling Manchester United center-back Harry Maguire, claiming that he will never play for the Red Devils again.

Maguire's time at Manchester United has been turbulent since joining from Leicester City in 2019. Despite being a thorn in the Red Devils' defense at times, the 30-year-old used to be a reliable starter and club captain.

This all changed after Erik ten Hag arrived at the club. The England international quickly fell down the pecking order, below the likes of Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and Lisandro Martinez. He was limited to just 31 appearances across all competitions, with only 11 being starts last season.

Maguire was stripped of his captaincy this summer in favor of Bruno Fernandes. The defender was also linked with a £30 million move to West Ham United. However, it fell through.

Harry Maguire has only made one appearance since then, for 23 minutes in a 3-1 loss to Arsenal. In view of this, McAvennie told Football Insider that while the Brit is not a bad player, he is not a good fit for Manchester United.

Maguire, according to the Scottish, may not play for the Red Devils again and needs to mature.

"He has got to go through this rough spell. He has got to grow up and take the positives with the negatives. He is not a bad player but he is not a good player for Man United and I do not think he will play for Man United again," McAvennie said.

He added:

"I can’t understand why he did not want to leave. He could have gone abroad, got his confidence again but he has got to play."

Despite getting any game time for Manchester United, Maguire is still a regular starter for the England national team under Gareth Southgate. He made two appearances for the Three Lions during the recent international break against Ukraine and Scotland.

He recently secured his 59th cap as a substitute during England's 3-1 friendly win on Tuesday (September 12). However, his performance was tainted by an own goal, unfortunately.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag gives verdict on Sergio Reguilon's availability against Brighton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hinted that Sergio Reguilon may feature against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford tomorrow (September 16).

The Red Devils signed Reguilon on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day as defensive cover. This move materialized after both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia suffered injuries.

While Diogo Dalot has been filling in at left-back for Manchester United in recent games, Reguilon could get his chance soon. Ten Hag said (via @UnitedStandMUFC):

"I think so, yeah [we will see him soon]. We are a little bit short of defenders, so he can come quickly."

Sergio Reguilon is renowned for being an attacking left-back. He has made 67 appearances for Spurs over two seasons, scoring two goals and providing nine assists.