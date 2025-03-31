"He could be a good signing" - Jeremie Aliadiere names potential first transfer under Andrea Berta at Arsenal

Former Arsenal attacker Jeremie Aliadiere believes Arsenal's first signing under new sporting director Andrea Berta would be Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha.

The Gunners are said to be keen to add reinforcements to their frontline this summer, and the former French forward thinks Berta's first priority will be Cunha. Aliadiere told AceOdds (via the Mirror):

"Berta knows Cunha from their time at Atletico Madrid, and it could be a deal that goes through. He's having a great season in a team that's struggling to fight relegation. That shows you how good he is and how quickly he's adapted to the Premier League. He could be a good signing too."

Arsenal are currently without a No. 9 due to the injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. Jesus endured a cruciate ligament tear while Havertz is on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury. Additionally, the two have scored only a combined 12 goals in the Premier League for Mikel Arteta's side this term.

Their underwhelming performances have also cost the team points. Meanwhile, Matheus Cunha has scored 13 and assisted four goals for the Wolves in the English top-tier football this season. Cunha also signed a new deal with Wolves in February earlier this year, keeping him at Molinuex until the summer of 2029.

The Gunners have also been linked with Newcastle United's Alexander Isak and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins. Apart from an attacker, the Gunners also aim to sign a winger, a midfielder and a full-back.

Arsenal frontrunners in the race to sign Barcelona and Real Madrid target

According to Spanish outlet MARCA (via Hard Tackle), Arsenal are leading the race to sign Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi this summer. Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested in securing the Spanish midfielder's services.

Famous for his ability to control the game's tempo and fill in the gaps, Zubimendi is a transfer priority for multiple top European clubs. Last summer, Liverpool were significantly interested but the 26-year-old decided to stay at Real Sociedad.

The Gunners are eager to recruit a reliable performer in the midfield as Thomas Partey and Jorginho are expected to leave north London at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. According to journalist Oscar Badallo, the Premier League giants have made an offer of €60 million for the 26-year-old.

