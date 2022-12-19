"He could be a good signing" - Leeds United told to make move for wantaway Manchester United star 

Leeds United have been urged to pursue wantaway Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Former Hibernian striker Tam McManus has suggested that Wan-Bissaka, 25, would be a good signing for Leeds United, telling Football Insider:

“Didn’t they pay £45million for him? He’s still only 25, so he could be a good signing for Leeds. It looks like he has no future at Man United. He could definitely go and improve Leeds. In terms of price, I think Man United would want at least half of that fee (£45 million) back."

McManus reckons Leeds United could strike a bargain deal for Wan-Bissaka:

"But you have to be realistic. Would they let him go for £15million, £10million? That would be a good deal for everyone."

Wan-Bissaka has fallen out of favour under Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The former Crystal Palace defender has made just one appearance across competitions, amounting to just four minutes of action.

He joined the Red Devils from Palace in 2019 and was made first-choice right-back by the then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Englishman has made 127 appearances at Old Trafford, scoring two goals and providing ten assists.

However, the impressive Diogo Dalot has displaced him in the United XI, and speculation has now grown over Wan-Bissaka's future. 90min reports that Leeds United are one of four teams interested in signing the player, including his former side Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and West Ham United. He has two years left in his contract with Ten Hag's side.

Machester United show interest in Jeremie Frimpong as Wan-Bissaka is linked with Leeds United

Frimpong has been linked with Manchester United.

Manchester United appear to be interested in signing Leverkusen right-back Frimpong.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new right-back amid uncertainty over Wan-Bissaka's future and the desire for ideal competition for Dalot. However, Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes has said that the Bundesliga club are calm over reports of potential interest from Old Trafford.

He said during the 2022 FIFA World Cup (via Manchester Evening News):

"We’ll be happy when he’s back (after the World Cup) with us. Jeremie has a long-term contract at Leverkusen, so we’re very relaxed.”

The 21-year-old was part of the Netherlands squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but didn't manage an appearance as they bowed out in the quarterfinals.

He has impressed for Die Werkself, making 21 appearances across competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists. The Dutch defender has helped Xabi Alonso's side keep six clean sheets.

Frimpong is pacey and joins the attack almost as a secondary winger, which is the profile of full-back that Ten Hag desires in his team. He has three years left in his deal at BayArena and is valued at £21.8 million by Transfermarkt.

