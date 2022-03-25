"He has very good technique" - Diego Forlan opens up on playing with 29-year-old Manchester United star

Former Manchester United forward Diego Forlan opened up on playing with Fred at Internacional and pointed out at the Brazilian’s strengths.

Forlan spent a season and a half at Internacional from May 2012 to January 2014 after joining the Brazilian side from Inter Milan. During the same period, Fred made the grade from Internacional B to the senior team and shared the pitch with the Uruguayan legend.

Fred has had his critics at Old Trafford, but has emerged as a key player under interim manager Ralf Rangnick. Forlan, who will return to Old Trafford to play a in a charity game at Old Trafford in May, said Fred is a player with a good left foot and technique.

He said:

"He had his debut when I was there at Internacional. We played together just one, one-and-a-half years, I think. Since I arrived there, I think, for one year and a half and was playing a little bit forward in midfield. I know now he’s playing as a central midfielder. He’s a very good player, a good left foot and he has very good technique.”

Forlan also said that Fred initially started as a more attacking player and hence scored some goals for Internacional.

He added:

“He scored goals in those moments, I know he’s little bit away from being close to the goal now but he has a couple of goals for United. In that moment, he was just closer to the goal and he had some goals for Internacional.”

Manchester United and Rangnick will hope Fred keeps his rhythm in the coming months

Manchester United are still very much alive in the race to finish in the top four this season, but cannot afford any more slip-ups. The Red Devils are currently four points behind Arsenal, having played a game more, so it’s certainly out of their hands.

Manchester United will face Arsenal one more time before the end of the season, so they need to keep the heat on the Gunners.

Players like Fred will be crucial in their hopes of doing so. The Brazilian’s bustling displays under Rangnick have earned him plaudits in the second half of the season. The 29-year old midfielder has made 23 appearances in the league so far this season, and has managed three goals and four assists in the process.

