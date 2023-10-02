"He got angry with them and that was visible sometimes" - Gary Neville pinpoints where Cristiano Ronaldo failed during second Manchester United spell 

Manchester United icon Gary Neville recently highlighted where Cristiano Ronaldo failed during his controversial second spell at the club.

Ronaldo established himself as one of the best players in the world at a young age under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson between 2003 and 2009. He scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for Manchester United, winning nine trophies and becoming a fan favorite in the process.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made a shock return to Old Trafford in 2021 for £12.85 million. While he had a decent first season, scoring 24 goals and providing three assists in 39 appearances, the Red Devils were dysfunctional as a unit, finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Things went from bad to worse in Cristiano Ronaldo's second season under Erik ten Hag. The Portugal ace was visibly frustrated with his teammates on numerous occasions and even refused to appear as a substitute once, leaving the stadium early.

In an interview with MARCA, Neville said (via Daily Mirror):

“I think he did very well in terms of goals. He has a character and a personality in which he does not accept not being the main man. I criticized him because my opinion is that, when you are a leader in the dressing room and you are a leader in world football, there are different ways of teaching, different ways of mentoring and different ways of coaching the younger players on the team who are not at your level."

"I think Cristiano should have modified and adapted his leadership style at United to the players in the locker room who needed mentoring, training and leveling up.”

He added:

“Cristiano got frustrated with them, he got angry with them and that was visible sometimes during the games and, in the end, it became a kind of confrontation. I have played with him, he has an incredible work ethic and has worked as hard as any other player I have played with; everything you see in Cristiano is talent and hard work."

Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract mutually terminated with Manchester United in November of 2022. He went on to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr as a free agent in January.

Former Manchester United star Javier Hernandez denies claims of difficult relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United forward Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez recently denied claims that he had a poor relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both players made the move from Manchester United to Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo joined on a permanent deal in 2009 while Chicharito joined the La Liga outfit on loan in the 2014-15 season.

Chicharito said (via The People's Person):

“Cristiano was phenomenal in the locker room and also in his way of being. I don’t think I have met or seen a player who has come out to say that Cristiano is a difficult or complicated person.”

The Mexican forward did admit he struggled to adapt at Real Madrid:

“I always divided it as the first six months being very complicated because I played practically nothing. Some unfortunate injuries arose and I was given an opportunity in the second part, which was extraordinary and unique."

Chicharito made 35 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos, scoring nine goals and providing as many assists.