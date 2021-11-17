"He got back to what he is good at" - Roy Keane praises 'Beckham'-like Liverpool star 

Roy Keane has compared Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold to former Manchester United and England midfielder David Beckham. Keane believes Alexander-Arnold crosses the ball just like Beckham but feels the Liverpool full-back still has room to improve.

Alexander-Arnold provided a hat-trick of assists this week when England faced San Marino in the World Cup qualifiers. Gareth Southgate's side registered a stunning 10-0 win with the Liverpool star assisting the final three goals.

Analyzing the game on ITV Sport, Keane heaped praise on Alexander-Arnold's crossing ability.

"Not a bad night for him considering he has got what, three or four assists. Sometimes players do try too hard. We have seen that with one of the two younger players. But he got back to what he's good at. Putting it in the right areas. Delivery. Fantastic – he talks about Beckham. He used to put it into areas," Keane said.

Lee Dixon makes a U-turn on Liverpool star

Lee Dixon was on commentary duties for the England vs San Marino game when he analyzed Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance. Dixon initially claimed it was not a good night for the Liverpool star on the pitch after he spotted Reece James warming up on the touchline.

"We see James getting ready to come on and it looks like Trent Alexander-Arnold might come off. His body language is not great. It's been a difficult evening. It looks like he's just tried a bit too hard. His passing hasn't been quite right. Been caught in possession a few times. I think it's only natural with all the speculation of whether he should be in the team or not," Dixon said.

However, once the Liverpool defender registered three assists in 10 minutes, Dixon changed his view.

"We know the quality that Trent Alexander-Arnold's got,' Dixon said after Alexander-Arnold assisted Tyrone Mings' goal. "It looked a little bit behind him. It was a really good header. [He] gets ahead of it and then just waits and guides it into that far corner. The pace of the ball did the job."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Liverpool will be hoping Alexander-Arnold can continue performing at a high level when they return to Premier League action this weekend.

Edited by Arvind Sriram