"He has got some deficiencies" - Graeme Souness delivers interesting verdict on Liverpool superstar

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has delivered his verdict on right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Englishman has made headlines for the wrong reasons this season as his defensive qualities have come into question.

As per BBC Sport, the defender has not been included in England's matchday squad for Monday's Nations League match against Germany tonight (September 26). The Liverpool full-back also did not play a part against Italy last week as Gareth Southgate's side lost 1-0 to Italy.

Henry Winter @henrywinter #LFC One of the many reasons I admire Trent Alexander-Arnold as a professional and a person is that he keeps reporting for England duty even though he knows that the manager, Gareth Southgate, does not really believe in him. It's sad, it's a waste, and it's England's loss. #ENG One of the many reasons I admire Trent Alexander-Arnold as a professional and a person is that he keeps reporting for England duty even though he knows that the manager, Gareth Southgate, does not really believe in him. It's sad, it's a waste, and it's England's loss. #ENG #LFC

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has admitted that the Champions League-winning right-back needs to work on his defending. However, he has insisted that Southgate should include the Reds full-back in his squad for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Souness told talkSPORT, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“I think he has got some deficiencies when it comes to defending, but what he gives going forward far outweighs that. In saying that, I think to win in football, you have to start a game believing you are going to play the very best of what team you are playing against."

"So in that sense, you may start with a better defender, but you have got to involve Trent in your World Cup squad.”

The Liverpool defender needs to improve defensively soon

The Reds have been exposed in defense so far this season as their star defenders have all struggled. Alexander-Arnold has never been known for his defensive qualities but has hardly struggled as much as he has this campaign.

In Jurgen Klopp's system, the full-backs operate very high up the pitch, especially Alexander-Arnold. The Englishman has failed to track back when needed, letting his team down.

Alexander-Arnold needs to buckle up as a few more poor showings could end up costing him a place in England's FIFA World Cup squad for Qatar. The full-back went through a similar spell last year. However, he did well to bounce back and reclaim his place in Southgate's side.

In that time, he’s won every trophy available at Liverpool and recorded over 60 assists from RB.



He’s not in the matchday squad for England's final game before the World Cup Since his breakthrough in 2018, Trent Alexander-Arnold has played 17/58 England games.In that time, he’s won every trophy available at Liverpool and recorded over 60 assists from RB.He’s not in the matchday squad for England's final game before the World Cup Since his breakthrough in 2018, Trent Alexander-Arnold has played 17/58 England games.In that time, he’s won every trophy available at Liverpool and recorded over 60 assists from RB.He’s not in the matchday squad for England's final game before the World Cup 😳 https://t.co/W9jXC3h5EZ

England have competition for places at right-back with quality options like Reece James, Kyle Walker, and Kieran Trippier available. Kyle Walker-Peters, Max Aarons, Tino Livramento, Tariq Lamptey and James Justin could also rival Alexander-Arnold for a spot in the Three Lions squad.

