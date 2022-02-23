"He has got that desire" - Ray Parlour says 23-year-old would be Arsenal captain if he was a centre-back

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour believes goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale would be the club's captain if he was a centre-back. The Englishman has been in incredible form for the Gunners since joining the club from Bournemouth last summer £30 million.

The England international began the season as the club's second-choice goalkeeper behind Bernd Leno. But he quickly replaced the German in the club's starting line-up after the first three matches.

He has been one of the Gunners' standout players in what has been an up-and-down season for the club. His performances also earned him a call-up to the England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November.

Parlour has heaped praise on the 23-year-old and believes his performances make him a candidate for the captain's armband at Arsenal.

Parlour told talkSPORT as per hitc:

"I would have had Ramsdale if he was a centre-half because he has got that desire, hasn't he? I think th back four are a lot more resilient now. They are harder to break down. Gabriel and White had got a really good partnership. Tomiyasu is really good signing as well."

French forward Alexandre Lacazette is currently Arsenal's captain. The striker's contract with the north London club is, however, set to expire at the end of the season. He has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club.

Lacazette is widely expected to run down his contract with the Gunners and become a free agent next summer. The 30-year-old potential departure will force Arteta to select a new captain for his side this summer.

Arsenal need to qualify for the Champions League if they are to hold onto some of their young gems

The Gunners currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. They have, however, three games in hand over the Red Devils. The Gunners are therefore one of the favorites to finish in the top-four of the Premier League come the end of the season.

Arsenal's youngsters have led the way for the club this season. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Aaron Ramsdale, and Ben White have been in scintillating form in recent months. Their performances have caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs.

Saka has been linked with a move to Manchester City and Liverpool in recent months. The winger's contract at the London club is set to expire in 2023. He has made clear his desire to play in the Champions League and win trophies in the near future.

Hence, it has become crucial for the club to qualify for the Champions League. If they fail to do so, they might lose Saka and their other young stars to bigger clubs.

