“He has got everything in his game, pace, power and precision” – Martin Keown compares Cody Gakpo to Arsenal star

Arsenal legend Martin Keown compared PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo to Gabriel Martinelli before the Gunners' 1-0 win at the Emirates on Thursday (October 20).

The Netherlands international is a name well known to Arsenal and Manchester United fans, as he was heavily linked with them this summer.

Gakpo was the obvious threat in manager Ruud van Nistelrooy's side coming into the game against the Gunners.

Speaking ahead of the kick-off in north London, Keown told BT Sport (h/t Metro):

"It is interesting, he is really like Martinelli for Arsenal on that left-hand side, he plays for PSV. He cuts in with real quality. He has got everything in his game, pace, power and precision."

The comparisons did not stop there. Keown then likened Gakpo's playing style to that of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. He continued:

"He has got wheels and he comes into that Henry like position, he opens his body. He has been really prolific. They (PSV) are really strong in those forward positions and no one has really been able to handle him this season."

The Gunners were able to handle them with a fair degree of comfort when the two sides met in the Europa League game at the Emirates. He started down the left flank for the Dutch outfit akin to where Martinelli started for manager Mikel Arteta's side.

The pair didn't make a tangible impact on the game, and it was Granit Xhaka's 70th-minute strike that proved to be the difference. Martinelli, like Gakpo, has been one of his team's best players this season.

The Brazilian has scored four goals and provided two assists in 14 matches across competitions for the Gunners.

Arsenal and Manchester United continue to monitor Cody Gakpo

The aforementioned report from Metro claims that Arsenal and Manchester United continue to keep tabs on Gakpo.

The versatile forward has netted 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 19 games across competitions this season. Real Madrid are another European powerhouse keeping tabs on the 23-year-old forward.

He is at an age where he will only get better, and could prove to be a sound investment for any potential suitor. Gakpo recently admitted that he spoke to manager Erik ten Hag over a move to United this summer.

However, nothing materialized and he stayed at the Philips Stadion. He told the Times:

"I was close to leaving, I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United. In the end, the deal didn’t go through, which was a shame, for me and my development, and because Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world..."

His current deal at PSV expires in the summer of 2026.

