"He got kicked a few times" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides Bukayo Saka injury update after 5-0 Nottingham Forest demolition

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided an important update on Bukayo Saka's injury that he sustained during a Premier League match on Sunday. The youngster was forced off the field during the first half of his team's 5-0 home win against Nottingham Forest.

Saka was replaced by Reiss Nelson. Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring for the Gunners early in the first half before the substitute, Nelson, bagged a second-half brace.

Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard also got on the scoresheet to seal a fantastic win for the Gunners. However, many were left concerned after Saka went off during the game.

Saka has scored five goals and provided five assists for the Gunners in 17 games across competitions this season. He is also one of England's key players for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

With the tournament set to start on November 20, many became fearful that the Arsenal ace might miss the trip to the Middle East.

Arteta, however, didn't give too much momentum to such notions. When asked whether Saka's World Cup aspirations are in danger, he said (via The Express):

"Hopefully not. It was a bad kick that he suffered right at the start of the game, he was limping for a bit. But I don't see it as anything further than that."

He was further questioned about the nature of the injury as their was confusion regarding whether the foot or the ankle was compromised. Arteta said:

"I would say everything. He got kicked a few times."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about Thomas Partey's goal

Arsenal FC v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Thomas Partey scored a second-half stunner as he bagged the fourth goal for Arsenal in their match against Nottingham Forest. The nature of this strike was similar to the screamer he scored against Tottenham.

Speaking after the match, Arteta spoke about the goal (via football.london):

“He did watch it this morning, but for sure you have to do it on the pitch, and it was a great goal. I think his performance as well, raised to the level that he should be playing, so really happy with that.”

The Spaniard also praised Reiss Nelson for his brace, saying:

“I think not only me but all his teammates, all the staff are so happy for him because he is a kid that is really changing, he’s really evolving, he’s really maturing. He’s showing every day how much he wants it and today he had the opportunity, and he did extremely well because it helped us win the game."

Poll : 0 votes