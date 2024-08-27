“He hasn't got it in his locker” - Manchester United legend urges the Red Devils to dump Erik ten Hag for two ‘elite’ head coaches

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has urged the club to part ways with Erik ten Hag and hire an "elite" manager like Zinedine Zidane or Carlo Ancelotti. Yorke stated that while the Dutchman is a good manager, the Red Devils need a head coach who "comes with pedigree."

Ten Hag's tenure at Old Trafford has been a topsy-turvy one so far. Since his appointment in July 2022, he has taken charge of 117 games with a record of 69 wins, 15 draws, and 33 losses.

During his two-year spell, the 54-year-old tactician has guided United to an FA Cup and an EFL Cup title. However, Yorke implored Manchester United to pursue the services of a world-class manager who can take them back to the top of the Premier League.

In an interview with Lord Ping, Yorke said (via Daily Mail):

"Erik ten Hag is a good manager but there is a difference between being a good manager and being an elite manager. United need a manager that comes with pedigree."

"Until United get that manager in, they will struggle, there is an ideal candidate out there that can take the club forward with huge lift and match that expectation. Ten Hag hasn't got it in his locker to attract big names."

The former United striker believes former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and current Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti would be good fits for the Red Devils' dressing room.

"Zidane is an elite manager that can attract the biggest players in the world and get everyone back onside. The word elite is a rare thing, Carlo Ancelotti is one of them, United need an elite manager on side to take the club forward and get that momentum back and until United do that, it's going to be a dogfight," Yorke added.

While Ancelotti has a contract with Real Madrid until 2026, Zidane has been without a club since his departure from the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021.

"He needs to come out fighting" - Manchester United icon Dwight Yorke issues stern warning to Erik ten Hag

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has issued a stern warning to Erik ten Hag amid rumours of a potential sack looming on the horizon.

Yorke, who bagged 66 goals and 32 assists in 152 games for the Red Devils between 1998 and 2002, has claimed that the Dutchman needs to showcase a positive attitude. He said (via Daily Mail):

"Ten Hag is under enormous amounts of pressure this season and he knows that anything he does wrong, that will be him out the door. I want to see that attitude in his approach to games, he needs to come out fighting and show more of that. Maybe he'll think 'to hell with it' and do things his own way."

Up next, Ten Hag faces a stern test, as Manchester United host Arne Slot's Liverpool in a mouth-watering Premier League clash on September 1.

