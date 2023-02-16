"He has got a lot of potential" – Glen Johnson backs Liverpool star to be a 'big player' for club despite quiet start

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has backed Cody Gakpo to shine for the Reds despite suffering a slow start to his new chapter.

The Reds landed Gakpo's signature over Christmas for an initial fee of £37 million and potential add-ons, beating rivals Manchester United in the process. Prior to his move, the versatile forward impressed with 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 matches for PSV Eindhoven this season.

However, the 23-year-old got off to a slow start at Anfield, failing to open his goal-scoring account in his first six appearances for his new club. He got off the mark during his team's 2-0 Premier League home victory over arch-rivals Everton on Monday (February 13).

Speaking to Lord Ping, Johnson shared his thoughts on Gakpo's performances for Liverpool in his first six weeks at the club. He said:

"I think he has had a slightly slow start, but you have got to give him a bit of time and grace. I certainly think he has got the capability and the abilities to be a top player. The first few games it probably looked like the Premier League was a bit too fast for him.

"It was just a matter of time till he got used and adapted to it, but I think he has got a lot of potential to be a big player for the next few years."

Gakpo, who signed a five-and-a-half-year deal at Anfield last December, is likely to settle in at the Jurgen Klopp-coached side in better fashion in the coming weeks. With Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino back, the offensive responsibility will now be shared amongst the rest of the attackers, lowering the pressure on Gakpo's shoulders.

He is next expected to feature for Liverpool against Newcastle United in their Premier League away encounter on Saturday (February 18).

Glen Johnson comments on Liverpool ace's ongoing struggles in defense this campaign

When queried whether Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is deserving of more respect recently, Glen Johnson told Lord Ping:

"Obviously, he has not been himself and we all know that. He has struggled in certain games this season, but I think he does get too much criticism. For what everyone says he is so good at, well the guy can't be perfect at everything.

"So what do we want him to do now? Do we want him to be this attacking, free-flowing player?"

Lauding Alexander-Arnold's offensive capabilities, Johnson added:

"Of course, if we do then he is going to be caught out of position every now and then. Yes, he could be a better defender, but he is not a centre-half.

"He gives you so much more on the ball going forward, that I don't care if he is not that good at defending because, firstly, Liverpool have the ball most of the time and secondly, the other defenders know how he plays so they have to help him out often."

