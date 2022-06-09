"He has got so many options" - Gabby Agbonlahor says Premier League midfielder can do better than Manchester United

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen can join a club that is currently better than Manchester United.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Agbonlahor was asked about Eriksen's future and the rumoured interest from Manchester United. He said:

"I think he’d make every team better. Imagine playing with him, the runs you could make, he’d find you with his passing. ‘I’m sure he’s got so many options and there’s talk about Manchester United, but I don’t know about that. I think he can do better than United."

The Red Devils have recently been linked with a move for the midfielder, with Erik ten Hag reportedly interested in bringing in Eriksen this summer.

The midfielder had to take a six month break from football following his cardiac arrest while representing his country during EURO 2020 back in June 2021. Eriksen joined Brentford in January as a free agent and went on to make 11 Premier League appearances for Thomas Frank's side. The Danish midfielder was a revelation at the newly-promoted club and his one goal and four assists helped the Bees finish comfortably in 13th.

Manchester United finished the 2021-22 season 6th in the Premier League and will be playing in the Europa League next campaign. Eriksen may want to join a club playing the Champions League after having shown that he still has the quality to play at a top level.

"I think he’s got that relationship" - Agbonlahor on Eriksen snubbing Manchester United for Tottenham

Eriksen in action for Brentford

Agbonlahor also suggested that Eriksen could return to Tottenham in the summer, given his relationship with Antonio Conte during their time at Inter Milan. However, he also stated that the midfielder would like a new challenge rather than go to a club he has already been at. He said:

"I think he’s got that relationship with [Antonio] Conte hasn’t he when he was manager of Inter Milan so that’s an option for him. But maybe he won’t want to go back to a club that he’s already been at. The way he left as well wasn’t great."

