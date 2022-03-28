"He has got the mentality to handle the pressure" - Kevin Phillips tips Manchester United youngster to 'achieve great things'

One-time European Golden Boot winner Kevin Phillips has praised Manchester United's teenage forward Anthony Elanga for his performances this season.

Elanga has impressed for the Red Devils despite their struggles this term. His performances also earned him his first cap for Sweden during the ongoing international break.

The 19-year-old played the final five minutes of the Blagult's 1-0 extra-time victory against the Czech Republic in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification playoffs.

Earlier, Elanga had received praise from former Manchester United forward and Sweden teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The AC Milan forward believes Elanga is "a great talent" and has "all the future ahead of him" (as quoted by Manchester Evening News).

Zlatan Ibrahimović: "He [Elanga] has all the future ahead of him, and if he continues just as he has done, it looks positive. It's just fighting, never being content, striving for more. How much he can develop depends on him."

Former Sunderland forward Phillips has now stated that Ibrahimovic's statements need to be taken seriously given his stature in football. He told Football Insider:

"That is a big statement but if Ibrahimovic is saying it you have to listen because he has been one of the world's best players. You have to take notice of what he says."

The 48-year-old went on to praise Elanga for his displays this season, saying:

"Elanga's performances have been very good this season, especially in a side that is under pressure and that is under the spotlight 24/7. He's done very well to handle the expectation. Clearly he's got the mentality to handle the pressure."

Phillips concluded:

"I agree that he will go on to achieve great things. He is just going to get better and better."

Anthony Elanga one of the lone positives in another disappointing season for Manchester United

Manchester United were expected to fight for titles this season after signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho this term.

However, they are 20 points off the top of the Premier League and have exited both domestic cups as well as the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils are set to go yet another season without silverware, with another permanent manager set to be appointed in the summer. It also remains to be seen if they will go through another squad overhaul to set up a new project.

Regardless, teenager Elanga is likely to be a big part of Manchester United's plans. His directness and pace have been a massive positive this term for a side that has looked sluggish at times.

The Swede also has goals in his game, having netted three times in 17 matches across all competitions for the first team.

Congratulations to @AnthonyElanga on making his senior Sweden debut

He has been one of the major positives in what has been a sub-par season at Old Trafford. Elanga is expected to play a big role as the club look to secure a top-four finish in the league with nine matches to go.

