"He has got my number" - Ex-Premier League star who did coaching badges with Ruben Amorim hilariously offers help to Manchester United boss

Former Premier League star Gabby Agbonlahor has hilariously offered his help to Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim after the Red Devils' defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. The Manchester-based club are in the middle of a shocking campaign that sees them in 15th place in the Premier League after 25 games.

The football pundit discussed the recent poor finishing on display by the English giant's attackers and offered to help show them how to find the back of the net, saying on the TalkSPORT Breakfast program:

“I did my coaching badges with Ruben Amorim. So if he wants to get in touch he has got my number. We've done a bit of coaching in Belfast, we've done our badges. If he wants me to come and help then I can do a bit of finishing with Hojlund, Zirkzee, and Garnacho especially, I'd always love to help a massive club like Manchester United."

Agbonlahor made 322 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa, scoring 73 times and providing 36 assists. He faced the Red Devils 22 times during his playing career, winning once, drawing four, and losing 17 while scoring four times and providing one assist for the Birmingham-based side.

"The place in the table is my worry" - Ruben Amorim shares feelings after Manchester United's latest Premier League loss

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has shared his feelings following his side's 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils were disappointing in the Premier League clash and have now lost three of their last five games in the division.

Speaking with the press after his side's loss, the Portuguese tactician revealed that he is not bothered about his future but only concerned about improving the form of his side, telling EuroSport:

"I am not worried. I understand our fans, what the media think about it. I hate to lose, that feeling is the worst. The rest I am not thinking about. I am here to help my players. I understand my situation, my job, I am confident in my work and I just want to win games. The place in the table is my worry. I am not worried about me."

Manchester United have not improved following their appointment of Ruben Amorim in November 2024. He has averaged 1.52 points per game from his 21 games in charge of the Red Devils.

