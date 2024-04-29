“He got p****d” - Cristiano Ronaldo got ‘frustrated’ by opponents, claims Liechtenstein winger who felt ‘paralyzed’ after meeting

Liechtenstein winger Dennis Salanovic has spoken about how he felt meeting Cristiano Ronaldo in their matches against Portugal in 2023.

Notably, the 2-0 win against Liechtenstein was how the Selecao won their ninth match in the Euro 2024 qualifying rounds. They were notably the only team in their group to win all ten of their games, easily cementing their lead at the top and an assurance of a seat at the Euros.

But before that game in November, both sides faced each other in March 2023. It was an easy win for the Selecao, as they beat Liechtenstein 4-0, with the legendary striker scoring a brace.

For Dennis Salanovic, though, getting to play against Cristiano Ronaldo that day was a dream come true, as he explained in the Footy Culture Podcast (via The Nassr Zone):

"My idol was and still is Cristiano Ronaldo. We faced him in March last year as well, but I was injured at that time, so I met him in the locker room after the game. I was shaking, man. I'm never nervous with any player. I've played against a lot of big players. When he walked down that hallway, I'm like, 'F***.'"

The winger continued:

"My knees were kind of shaking, I'm like, 'what the f***.' I wanted to talk to him and I couldn't speak. I was paralyzed. But then, the second time, in November, just recently, we played them again. That was my first and only time I really played against him. Probably the biggest experience I've had in my career so far."

Salanovic also spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude in games against 'smaller' countries and added:

"He doesn't care who his opponent is, even if it's a small country like Liechtenstein. He's so dedicated, you can really see it in his face. He got p****d, our players were trying to foul him, to annoy him. He was really frustrated until he scored and he was kind of happy again."

Cristiano Ronaldo set to lead Al-Nassr to King’s Cup final

Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to help Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr to the final of the Kings Cup when they face Al Khaleej. The forward has been fantastic for the Saudi Arabian outfit since he joined and looks set to add silverware to his impressive time with the club.

The Portuguese has been phenomenal since he moved to Saudi Arabia, scoring goals for fun in the desert and reminding fans of his best years. With 50 goals in 57 games, Ronaldo seems back to the form he showed for Los Blancos.

However, at 39, the end of his illustrious career might be close. Ronaldo will hope he can lift the Kings this season despite the chance of facing Al Hilal in the final. Hilal have beaten them three times this season and Ronaldo was sent off in their last meeting.