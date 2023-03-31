“He got what he wanted” – Wayne Rooney makes honest admission about Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United exit

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has hinted that Cristiano Ronaldo used the Piers Morgan interview to fulfil his desire to leave the Manchester club. The Englishman also lauded Erik ten Hag for rallying his troops and bouncing back from Ronaldo's controversial exit.

Last summer, Ronaldo was heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United, with sources claiming that he wanted to play for a UEFA Champions League club. The transfer, though, did not happen, reportedly due to a lack of worthy suitors. Meanwhile, Ronaldo fell down the pecking order at United and mostly warmed the bench under new boss Ten Hag.

The relationship between the club and Ronaldo was already quite tense but went beyond salvage after the Portugal icon bared it all in an interview with British broadcaster Morgan.

The 38-year-old lambasted the coach and owners, and the club’s inability to keep up with the competition. In November, Ronaldo left as a free agent, with both parties parting ways by mutual consent.

Rooney, who was also slammed by Ronaldo during the interview, hinted that the latter knew what he was doing and eventually got his wish. Speaking to CNN, Ronaldo’s former teammate said:

“I suppose he got what he wanted. For Manchester United, it was important to move on as quick as possible from that and really refocus on the group of players who were there and wanted to be there. And I think that’s where Ten Hag has done a really good job in refocusing the players and getting them in a position where they are obviously comfortably in the top four and also winning the cup.”

Since Ronaldo’s departure, Manchester United have fared better. They have won the Carabao Cup and reached the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals and FA Cup semifinals. They're also in a comfortable position in the Premier League, sitting in third place with a one-point advantage over fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur despite playing two games fewer.

Ronaldo, too, has settled in well at his new club Al-Nassr, scoring nine times in eight Saudi Pro League games.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes shoots down Cristiano Ronaldo claim about new Portugal coach

Following Portugal’s back-to-back wins under new boss Roberto Martinez in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers, Cristiano Ronaldo hailed the impact of the Spaniard.

At a press conference, he claimed that the manager’s arrival felt like a breath of fresh air. The Portugal captain said (via GOAL):

“It’s a new chapter for everyone, for the players, the staff, and the country. We feel good energy. It’s a breath of fresh air.”

Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes, though, didn't concur, claiming that the atmosphere inside the Portuguese dressing room has always been great. When asked if he agreed with Ronaldo’s assessment, Fernandes said:

“No, it's just a new coach with new ideas. There is no breath of fresh air at all. It's just a transition period. The atmosphere in the national team has always been good. There's never been anything that wasn't fresh of the air.”

It's believed that Ronaldo’s relationship with former boss Fernando Santos broke down after the tactician benched the forward in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockouts.

Santos’ successor Martinez has reinstated Ronaldo in the starting XI, with the veteran forward playing a starring role in the qualifying wins over Luxembourg and Liechtenstein. The Al-Nassr superstar rewarded the coach’s faith by bagging braces in both games.

