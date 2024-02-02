"He has great abilities" - Erik ten Hag praises Manchester United star after late win over Wolverhampton 

Erik ten Hag heaped praise on Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo following his late winner in their clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, January 1.

The Red Devils beat Wolves at the Molineux in an exhilarating seven-goal thriller in the Premier League on Thursday. Marcus Rashford returned to the starting XI and gave the visitors the lead in the fifth minute. Rasmus Hojlund made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute.

Pablo Sarabia scored from the penalty spot in the 71st minute after Pedro Neto was fouled in the box. However, Scott McTominay restored Manchester United's two-goal cushion four minutes later.

Max Kilman then scored for Wolves in the 85th minute before Neto incredibly restored parity in the fifth minute of stoppage time. The game wasn't done yet though. Youngster Kobbie Mainoo dribbled past a couple of players and scored a sensational goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time to help United win 4-3.

After the game, Ten Hag heaped praise on the 18-year-old midfielder, saying (via Metro):

"He is making incredible progress. He has great abilities is the modern midfield player. He can defend and attack but also he has the physicality to do both ways. He is also composed."

Mainoo has made 15 senior appearances for Manchester United, having come through their academy, and scored two goals. The winner against Wolves was his first Premier League goal.

Manchester United go four games unbeaten with crucial win over Wolves

The Red Devils have had a disappointing season so far and have been highly inconsistent across competitions. They have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and the EFL Cup already. They have also had to deal with major injury issues to key players like Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro, who are now back in the fray.

However, Manchester United have arguably put in better performances of late and are unbeaten in their last four games across competitions. They beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 away in the FA Cup third round before playing out a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at home.

United then beat Newport County 4-2 away in the FA Cup fourth round before their incredible win over Wolves in the league on Thursday. The win puts Erik ten Hag's side seventh in the league standings, eight points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

Manchester United will next host West Ham United on Sunday (February 4) before facing Aston Villa away a week later.