“He has great feet and looks to me like he’s going to be a real player” – Graeme Souness claims Liverpool star will ‘need help’ from teammates to deal with Arsenal man

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has warned the Anfield side that Trent Alexander-Arnold will need help dealing with Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli when the two sides meet on October 9.

The Merseysiders head to the Emirates Stadium to face league leaders Arsenal, with both eager to secure a vital victory.

The Gunners have been in impressive form, winning six of their seven league fixtures, while Jurgen Klopp's side have been dissapointing.

They sit ninth and trail the north Londoners by 10 points heading into the encounter this Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side boasts real attacking options, none more so than Martinelli.

The Brazilian is excelling on the left-hand side of the Gunners' attack and comes up against Alexander-Arnold this weekend.

He has bagged three goals and an assist in nine appearances in all competitions and Souness believes Alexander-Arnold will need help handling the forward.

He wrote in his Daily Mail column (via Football365):

“We will see in the next eight days, with the game at Arsenal on Sunday and Manchester City at Anfield next Sunday, how Liverpool’s players deal with the biggest test they have known as a group."

He continued,

“Gabriel Martinelli will be a big part of the threat to them at the Emirates. He has great feet and looks to me like he’s going to be a real player. Trent Alexander-Arnold will need help from his centre halves and midfielders."

Martinelli joined Arsenal from Brazilian outfit Ituano as a teenager in 2019 for £6.4 million.

The attacker has gone on to become one of the Gunners' leading forwards, making 94 appearances, scoring 21 goals and providing 14 assists.

Liverpool manager Klopp wary of threat Arsenal pose

Liverpool boss Klopp talks up Arteta's transformation of the Gunners

Klopp has been heaping praise on Arteta's side and has been impressed by the way in which the Spaniard has integrated youth.

He said in his pre-match presser (via the aforementioned source):

“All my respect, wow! Really good job from Mikel. When you need time, nobody wants to give you it. I have to say, a lot of respect. A lot of talent…Martinelli, I was excited about him early, Odegaard, I spoke to him at 15 in Norway with his dad. Saka…ooof."

He continued,

“And Gabriel Jesus, Mikel could see how good he could be not in a Man City shirt. Thomas Partey, everyone saw how good he was at Atletico Madrid. Lots of quality. A young, exciting team doing really well. Now we go there and we don’t think about [past results].”

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣️ “You don’t stay at the top of the league for how long they have. You don’t become a bad team overnight.”



Aaron Ramsdale says he expects Liverpool to be a very hard game for Arsenal tomorrow. 🗣️ “You don’t stay at the top of the league for how long they have. You don’t become a bad team overnight.”Aaron Ramsdale says he expects Liverpool to be a very hard game for Arsenal tomorrow. https://t.co/6GRTJer3en

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes