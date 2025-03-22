"He would be a great fit for the system" - Jaap Stam urges Manchester United to sign Real Madrid target 

Jaap Stam has urged Manchester United to sign Jeremie Frimpong this summer. The legendary defender claims that the Dutchman fits the system under Rubem Amorim and would be a great signing for his former club.

Speaking to Makthavare, Stam claimed that Frimpong was direct and could create as well as score goals from the right. However, he is not sure if Manchester United would sign more Dutch players after the number of failed signings in recent years.

He said via Metro:

"Jeremie Frimpong can play as a right-wing back having also played as a right winger and a right back. He has pace and is very direct and can score goals as well as create chances for his teammates. I think he would be a very interesting player for Manchester United to look at, he would fit the style of play on the right-hand side. The only issue might be if the club don’t want to continue bringing in Dutch players going forward. But he has a lot of quality and is doing so well in a tough division in Germany, I think he would be a great fit for the system at United."

Liverpool are also interested in signing Jeremie Frimpong as they look for a Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement. Real Madrid are also keeping tabs as they look for a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal.

Liverpool backed to sign Manchester United target this summer, by Christian Falk

Liverpool could sign Jeremie Frimpong this summer according to German journalist Christian Falk. He claims that Arsenal Slot has spoken with the Bayer Leverkusen star and is looking to bring in the defender as the replacement for Trent Alexander Arnold.

He told Caught Offside:

“Jeremie Frimpong and Arne Slot were on the phone a lot last month. Both are Dutch, and Slot wanted to sign him in the summer. The Liverpool head coach had been telling the fullback he was still keen to get him. However, he’s very upfront and honest, so Frimpong is aware that, at the moment, a striker and a defender are the main targets for Liverpool who aren’t going to get any fees in for Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah or Trent Alexander-Arnold should all three leave at the end of their contracts this summer. So, he knows that he’s No.3 on the to-do list for Arne Slot, but if the club can manage to sign both a striker and a defender – he will be the next target. His release clause is nearly €40m (£33.5m, $43.3m), so it’s a lot of money [combined].”

Manchester United and Liverpool have been told that it would cost at least €40 million to sign the Dutchman this summer.

