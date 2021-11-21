“He has great leadership skills” - Ji-Sung Park tips Wayne Rooney to become Manchester United manager in the future

Former Manchester United midfielder Ji-Sung Park has tipped former teammate and current Derby County manager Wayne Rooney to become United manager in the future.

Park praised Wayne Rooney's fighting spirit whilst at Derby County and said the 36-year-old manager has leadership skills. Park backed his former Manchester United teammate to manage the Red Devils in the future.

Speaking to Goal (via Manchester Evening News), Park said:

"I believe Wayne can make it. He had great experiences from his very young age and he also had many difficult moments in his career that he overcame eventually. For sure, he has great leadership skills as well. So, I believe he can be United’s manager in the future."

Wayne Rooney has taken the first job of his managerial career at Derby County. Despite Derby's troubles due to financial difficulties, Wayne Rooney has been able to motivate himself and the team to strive to avoid relegation to League One.

However, it is highly unlikely that Derby County will avoid the drop down to League One. The Rams are currently at the foot of the Championship table with -3 points. Derby were given a 12-point penalty for falling into administration and a further nine-point penalty for financial irregularities.

Ji-Sung Park believes Solskjaer should be given more time as Manchester United manager

Ji-Sung Park believes current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves time to fight for his job. Park wants Manchester United to give Solskjaer time until the end of the season to prove his worth. The 40-year-old said:

"It’s been three years for Solskjaer as a manager and I believe that this will be the defining season for him, in terms of whether he continues at the club. I think that he deserves credit for what he’s done at United, and deserves to fight [for his job] until the end of the season, but he needs to show he can continue after that. He did well to bring the old United spirit and culture back to us."

However, it is highly unlikely Manchester United will give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer any more time as their manager. The Red Devils suffered a shock 4-1 defeat to Watford which will most likely be Solskjaer's final game in charge of Manchester United.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Manchester United board have decided to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils will appoint former midfield duo Darren Fletcher and Michael Carrick as interim managers before making a permanent appointment.

