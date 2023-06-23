"He is a great player who can deliver fantastic football" - Former Manchester United star backs Lionel Messi to succeed in the MLS

Former Manchester United star Nani has shared his verdict on Lionel Messi's impending move to MLS club Inter Miami. The Portuguese thinks Messi will enjoy his time in the United States.

The 35-year-old announced that he will be joining the MLS club upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract on June 30. Speaking about the move, Nani said (via GOAL):

"I think, for him, it will be a very good experience. You have to have the power to manage the small things that will make things difficult for him like turf and the long flights. He can manage that. He doesn't have to do it for all of the games. He'll enjoy it a lot."

Nani added:

"Playing in America was amazing for me and I think everyone likes the lifestyle here, and the momentum of the league is fantastic. For him and for the fans that follow MLS, it will be a very good time because he is a great player who can deliver fantastic football, and that's the most important thing."

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami will mark the end of his illustrious club career in Europe. The Argentina forward won 38 titles during his 19-year spell with Barcelona and PSG, apart from a plethora of individual honors - including seven Ballon d'Or awards.

Clarence Seedorf recently spoke about Lionel Messi's MLS move

Lionel Messi's decision to join Inter Miami shocked many. He was linked with a return to Barcelona. However, a transfer didn't materialize and the Argentine will play for the MLS outfit next instead.

Clarence Seedorf recently opined on Messi's transfer. The Dutch legend thinks that it's good for Messi as he is tired of adapting to new circumstances. Speaking about Messi, Seedorf told Stadium Astro:

“I didn’t know [signing for Inter Miami was an option for Lionel Messi]. But now that I know, I think it’s a very logical decision. Messi is a bit tired of adapting to new places. He knows Miami very well. He’s close to south America. The World Cup is coming to the [United] States and north America. He can speak his language. His family can speak the language and be closer to home."

He added:

“It’s been a long, long journey for him and his family to be away from home. So, I can understand this fully. People ask about the money, I think he will make the same money anywhere he goes. I’m happy for him and wish him all the best.”

Lionel Messi's new club Inter Miami are currently rock bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings. Hence, the superstar forward will have his work cut out for him. How Messi fares in the US remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes