“He had great players in his career” - Liverpool star Mohamed Salah opens up on ‘career-defining’ advice from ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger 

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah recently revealed one piece of advice he received from Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger, which defined his career. The Egyptian star is one of the most lethal players in the Premier League's history. This season, he has led his side to the top of the table with 25 goals and 16 assists in 27 league games.

Ad

In a recent discussion with former Reds man Steve McManaman on TNT Sports, Salah recalled the Frenchman's words to him about how great players perform to decide matches. The Egyptian legend said via Eurosport:

"I think I got that advice from Arsene Wenger in the past. I asked him the same question actually because he had great players in his career. He told me: 'The great players, it does not matter how he performs in the game. He always stays focused and waits for the moment. He's always in the game'. And I put that into consideration a few years ago."

Ad

Trending

"Players' emotions go up and down, [but] I don't want my emotions to be like this. I just try to be stable and understand that not every game you're going to have your best game. If you stay focussed, maybe you will have one chance," he added.

Mohamed Salah's brilliant performance this season has helped Liverpool open up an 11-point lead over Arsene Wenger's former side, Arsenal. The Egyptian will next face Newcastle United at Anfield today.

Ad

"I don't think I even need to reinforce that message" - Liverpool manager not taking Arsenal for granted despite 11-point lead

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has revealed that he is not taking anything for granted in the final games of his side's title race with Arsenal. The Gunners have chased the Reds for most of the season, but the latter have performed consistently, depriving the London side of a chance of a first title in two decades.

Ad

Speaking to the press in a recent interview, Slot revealed he did not need to remind his players to keep their focus as the league approaches its business end.

Slot said via Football London:

"I don't think I even need to reinforce that message because these are the players - and the Forest fans won't like this one again - but these players played the Forest home game. These players played the Fulham home game, these same players played the Manchester United home game and the same players played Newcastle away, which was a very difficult game for us. Two times being a goal down, then being one-goal up and eventually drawing 3-3. I don't think it's necessary."

Ad

Slot concluded, saying:

"We know these players are so long in this competition - much longer than me - that they know how difficult every single game is. When you still have to play 11, it is still a long way to go."

Although Arsenal have a game in hand, but with 11 matches left to play, they will need Liverpool to drop several points to claim the Premier League title this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback