“He is the greatest player in the world” - Inter Miami star left mesmerized by Lionel Messi heroics in 2-1 win over Porto

Inter Miami star Fafa Picault was highly impressed by Argentine superstar Lionel Messi's free-kick against Porto in the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday (June 19). The Haitian termed the 37-year-old 'the greatest player in the world' after his strike sealed a 2-1 win for the Herons.

After a goalless draw in their opening game against 12-time African champions Al-Ahly on June 14, the pressure was on Inter Miami and their captain to win against Porto. With the score tied at 1-1 in the 54th minute, the Argentine icon stepped up and curled a free-kick into the top-right corner, beyond the outstretched arm of Claudio Ramos.

Speaking after the game, Picault, who came onto the field as a 79th-minute substitute, said (via Fox Sports):

Trending

"(Messi) is a leader, he's the player he is, he's the greatest player in the world. I had a feeling (the free-kick) was going in. That was a great goal, a great show of leadership and coming in a clutch moment for us."

Expand Tweet

With the victory, Miami moved to four points in two games, sitting second behind Palmeiras on goal difference in Group A of the CWC.

"It's a huge joy" - Lionel Messi expresses happiness after leading Inter Miami to 2-1 win over Porto in FIFA CWC

Argentine legend Lionel Messi was over the moon after his astonishing free-kick led Inter Miami to a 2-1 win over Porto in the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday.

The Herons had initially fallen behind after Samu Aghehowa converted from the spot for the Portuguese side in the eighth minute. However, Telasco Segovia's powerful strike (47') and Messi's incredible effort (54') secured a 2-1 win for the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield winners.

Speaking to DAZN after the game, the eight-time Ballono d'Or winner said (via Fox Sports):

"It's a huge joy, the whole team made a big effort, we worked really well. It's a really important win for us and we have to enjoy it. You can see that we want to compete, and today we competed against a really good European team... we knew that today we were weaker, but we had our strengths."

A draw in their last game of the group stage against Palmeiras on June 23 will be enough to see Inter Miami through to the knockout stage of the Club World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More