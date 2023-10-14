“He had a grin on his face all night” – Jadon Sancho spotted partying in nightclub with Mike Tyson’s son despite Manchester United bust-up

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho seems to be living his best life despite his troubles with his club. The England international was spotted partying in a London nightclub with 26-year-old Amir Tyson, son of former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

Sancho, who has been exiled from the first-team squad at Manchester United, was present at the Cirque Le Soir nightclub in London alongside Tyson.

Tyson Jr, an entrepreneur, posted a video of his night out with Jadon Sancho on Instagram with his caption revealing their location.

"Love London"

A fellow partygoer reported that the former Borussia Dortmund man looked like someone without a care in the world as he hung out in the nightclub.

“You’d never have guessed Jadon’s career was struggling. He had a grin on his face all night,” this person told The Sun.

Another who was at the club revealed that the sight of the winger was quite unexpected, but that it looked like he just wanted to unwind.

“Jadon and Amir were having a great time. It’s such an unlikely pairing. We weren’t expecting to see them," The Sun quoted this person as saying. Jadon’s not been called up for England, so I suppose he has a week to let his hair down.”

The 23-year-old winger has had to deal with a great deal of bad press following his falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils boss publicly faulted his application in training, angering the forward who released a statement in response.

Jadon Sancho has not played for Manchester United since he was dropped for the Arsenal game on September 3. Following fruitless meetings to clear the air, the forward was banished from the first team as he refused to apologise to the manager.

Does Jadon Sancho have a future at Manchester United?

Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United in 2021 after years of speculation and monitoring from multiple top clubs. The Englishman was hugely impressive in his time with Germany's Borussia Dortmund.

The forward failed to hit the ground running after his £73 million move, leading to criticisms being thrown his way. He didn't recover his form, only showing flashes of the brilliance that made the Red Devils pay top dollar for him.

Under Ten Hag, his form has pretty much been the same, with more downs than ups in the past season. He spent some time in the Netherlands midway through the 2022-23 season working with coaches trusted by Ten Hag as he looked to find his form.

When asked about Sancho in his press conferences, Ten Hag has spoken with an air of finality about the 23-year-old not being considered. With both parties remaining unwilling to make peace, it is increasingly likely that Sancho will be sold in 2024.