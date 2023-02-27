"He is growing" – Patrick Vieira delivers glowing verdict of Arsenal-linked attacker

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has showered praise on Michael Olise, who has been linked with a permanent move to Arsenal of late.

Olise, 21, has established himself as a regular starter for the Eagles since arriving from Reading for over £8 million in 2021. So far, he has scored six goals and laid out 13 assists in 57 matches for his club.

A left-footed wide operator blessed with flair and dribbling, the France U21 star impressed during his team's 0-0 Premier League home draw against Liverpool on Saturday (February 25). He created two chances, completed five dribbles, and won nine overall duels during the contest.

Jamie Redknapp on Michael Olise’s potential. 🗣️ “You’ve got to work hard in this game. He’s got what I would call top four ability but right now has he got top four work rate? Is he going to every game put a shift in? If he can add that to his game then the sky is the limit.”Jamie Redknapp on Michael Olise’s potential. https://t.co/FdUDxMvHto

Speaking to club media, Vieira singled out Olise for his stellar outing against the Reds at Selhurst Park at the weekend. He elaborated:

"He was really important for us when we were in possession, and he created those opportunities for us. That was, I believe, one of his most complete games during his time at the club. Even defensively he was working really well. He was smart with the way he was defending. He is growing, and that's really good for us."

Olise, who has a contract until June 2026 with Palace, was linked with Arsenal last month. The Gunners were monitoring the right winger's situation during the winter transfer window, as per The Daily Mail.

Prior to his move to Palace, Olise earned his name during his 2020-21 season for Reading. He registered seven goals and 12 assists in 44 games, helping his club finish seventh in the EFL Championship table.

But remember, he was made in Reading

Michael Olise is an absolute baller.

But remember, he was made in Reading

Arsenal working on offering extensions to three first-team players, reports journalist

In his column for Football Insider, transfer guru Pete O'Rourke stated that Arsenal is keen to offer improved deals to Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, and Granit Xhaka in the coming months. He wrote:

"The Gunners have been busy working on new contracts for first-team stars Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Granit Xhaka. They already agreed terms with Gabriel Martinelli earlier this month for a deal that will see him stay at the Emirates until 2027, and Mikel Arteta wasted no time in turning his attention towards other players."

Providing insight into the potential renewals, O'Rourke added:

"Saka has verbally agreed to sign a new five-and-a-half-year deal with his new £200,000-a-week wages set to put him among the club's highest earners. Arsenal are prioritising a new and improved deal for Saliba, who has made an excellent impression this season. Xhaka is also on Arteta's contract list, and talks have so far been positive between the club and the 30-year-old midfielder."

