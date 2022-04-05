"He hasn’t been at his best form" - Wayne Rooney wants Manchester United star to regain confidence to turn things around 

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes Red Devils skipper Harry Maguire needs a winning run to get his confidence back.

Maguire has received a lot of flak for his underwhelming performances this season. The former Leicester City centre-back has often looked nervous in possession, struggled with positioning, and has rarely demonstrated his leadership skills.

A section of England supporters recently booed Maguire during the Three Lions’ victory over Ivory Coast in a friendly at Wembley, hurting his morale. The fans’ actions have since been condemned by many, including Rooney (via Mirror).

The former Manchester United star has admitted that Maguire has not been at his best this season, but doesn’t think it has anything to do with his quality. Rooney believes the 29-year-old needs confidence to thrive, which is why he performs admirably for England but struggles in United’s colors.

Backing the English defender to turn his fortunes around, the Derby County boss told Sky Sports (via Manchester Evening News):

“I like Harry, I know Harry personally. He hasn’t been at his best form this season like a lot of players haven’t, and then you look at England, he goes to play for England and looks like a world-class centre-back. Again, a lot of it is confidence, the players need to win again, feel winning consistently, to get that confidence back. If they do that, I think Harry Maguire’s a big part in it.”

The defender, who cost United £80 million to sign from Leicester in 2019, has featured in 25 Premier League games for the Old Trafford unit this season.

Harry Maguire responds to boos with a convincing performance in Manchester United’s draw with Leicester City

Days after being subjected to jeers at Wembley, Maguire produced a stellar performance for the Red Devils against his old team Leicester City. He seemed to bring his international form over to domestic football, exuding composure and confidence.

He completed four clearances, blocked a shot, intercepted the ball thrice, and attempted a tackle in the 1-1 draw with the Foxes.

The Manchester United supporters acknowledged his efforts and cheered him on throughout the match. Leicester fans, of course, were not as jolly and booed their former star whenever they got the chance.

