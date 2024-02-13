“He hasn’t done it in the Champions League” - Rio Ferdinand insists ‘unreal’ Arsenal star is not world-class yet

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is a top player but is not world-class yet. The England international was at the top of his game as he scored twice to see Mikel Arteta's side beat West Ham United 6-0 at the London Stadium on Sunday, February 11.

Saka scored twice in either half, with his first coming from the spot after he was fouled by Alphonse Areola. The Englishman doubled his tally in the 63rd minute with a fierce strike into the bottom corner.

Saka now has 13 goals and 13 assists in 31 appearances across competitions this season. The Englishman is arguably the most important player for Arsenal but Rio Ferdinand has claimed that the 22-year-old is not quite world-class yet.

Ferdinand described the England international as 'unreal' but insisted that he needs to produce more in the Champions League to be termed as 'world-class'. Speaking on Vibe with Five, the former Manchester United defender said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Not yet. Listen, I think Saka’s been unreal. I actually think he needs a bit of a rest, so many games for a young kid. But I think, it’s almost like what is world-class? He hasn’t done it in the Champions League, has he? I’m talking in the nitty-gritty stages. Saka’s top, don’t get me wrong. He’s not world-class yet.”

Saka has established himself as the poster boy of Arsenal over the years having come through the youth ranks of the club. At just 22, he has already made 210 appearances for the Gunners having contributed with 51 goals and 53 assists.

David Seaman heaps praise on Arsenal star for his improvement after a shaky start this season

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman heaped praise on David Raya following the Gunners' 6-0 win against West Ham United. The former England goalkeeper insisted that the Brentford loanee has settled in well at the Emirates following a nervous start to life at the club. Seaman said, as quoted by TBR football:

“To be fair I thought he looked a little bit nervous straight away, when he first came in. There’s all that pressure of should Aaron be in there, and I think that affected him a little bit. But he has settled down now and we are all seeing how good he is with his feet. He is brilliant on crosses, you have to give him that. He is settling down nicely and he is fitting in as well."

Seaman also insisted that Arsenal have a 'massive' decision to make this summer with Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya both at their disposal. The former Arsenal keeper added:

“As much as that is really hard on Aaron, there is still a massive decision to be made in the summer as to what happens.”

Mikel Arteta's side signed Raya on loan from Brentford last summer with an option to make the deal permanent for £27 million. Raya has kept 10 clean sheets in 24 games across competitions this season and has looked confident between the sticks of late.