“He hasn’t got the patience” - Gary Neville feels Arsenal star is struggling with problem Wayne Rooney faced at Manchester United

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville feels Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has to learn how to stay in his central position during the course of a game.

Discussing how certain ball-playing strikers have the urge to float wide or drop deep during a game, Wayne Rooney addressed how Jesus is facing a problem he himself did years back at Old Trafford.

Replying to Rooney, Neville said (on Stick to Football via TBR Football):

“I think Jesus is like that at Arsenal, he hasn’t got the patience to stay there and be there.”

Explaining his thoughts on Jesus, Rooney said (prior to Neville's response):

“I get it, you go from Van Nistelrooy, although he was a better player than he gets credit for I thought he was a good footballer, you go from him to me drifting wide. I think that’s the thing with Rashford now when he plays as a forward, the hardest thing for me to learn was the patience with staying there."

The questions over Jesus come despite Arsenal's imperious form of late in his absence from the team. The Gunners have scored 21 goals in their last five games, winning them all.

Jesus has been sidelined since February 2 with a knee injury, missing their last three victories. Leandro Trossard has made a tremendous impact in the Brazilian's absence, raising questions over Jesus' impact when it comes to goal-scoring.

Arsenal looking to make amends in the Champions League

Having re-entered the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season, questions are still being asked about the Gunners' ability to make it all the way in the tournament.

Arsenal have failed to qualify beyond the last eight since 2010 and Mikel Arteta, who was at the club during those years, was recently asked about this stat. The Spaniard replied (via GOAL):

"Someone called Messi [referring to their defeats against Barcelona back then] was another obstacle as well and Bayern Munich. This competition is what it is. It comes down to details and you need your players at your best."

On being branded as favorites ahead of their round of 16 clash against Porto, Arteta added:

"That’s great. We have earned the right to be here. We haven’t been here for seven years and haven’t got to the next stage for 14. That’s the challenge. We are excited to go for it with full belief."

The Gunners will face Porto on February 21 for the first leg at Estadio Do Dragao with the return fixture at the Emirates Stadium set for March 12.