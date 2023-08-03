"He hasn’t hit those heights" - Rio Ferdinand claims Manchester United star has not done well in pre-season

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand seemed extremely unhappy with Harry Maguire's performances during pre-season. The retired defender believes the England international has not realized his potential at the club.

Maguire has had a tough couple of months at Old Trafford. The England international has received criticism for his form for the Red Devils in recent times. He was stripped of his captaincy this summer as well after manager Erik ten Hag chose Bruno Fernandes as the club's new leader.

Ferdinand, while praising Maguire for his performances for the England national team, believes he has been lackluster for his club. The former Manchester United defender told The Athletic (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“Harry [Maguire] was the Manchester United captain and plays in my position. I want him to do well. When he plays for England, he is phenomenal and I am one of his loudest shouters when it comes to what he has done for England."

“But for Manchester United, he hasn’t hit those heights, and I am going to say it as I see it," he added.

Harry Maguire's existing contract at Manchester United runs until the summer of 2025, while the club do have the option to extend it for a year further. The England international will certainly have to turn around his form if he wants to regain his position as a regular starter in Ten Hag's side.

It remains to be seen how the former Leicester City center-back will fare for Manchester United next season.

"It is my job" - Rio Ferdinand defends his criticism of Manchester United star

In the aforementioned interview with The Athletic, Rio Ferdinand stated that it is his job to put out his honest opinions, regardless of his attachment to the club or the player.

So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the… pic.twitter.com/TAOS0eisF1 After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt.So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Englishman defended his criticism of Maguire, insisting that the defender should be disappointed with his performances. He said:

“He probably wouldn’t like some of the stuff that I said, but if he was being honest with himself then he would know that I am right and would be disappointed with himself that I have had to say it. But at the end of the day, it is my job and what I am paid to do. There is no bias with me. I have spoken to Harry over text and if I think he isn’t doing well, I’ll say it."

“I have a line and if you are ending towards being vindictive or personal, then you have to step back from that. You have to be honest and if they are playing brilliant, then great, but if they aren’t, then be honest," he added.

Maguire has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. The England international managed to register only 16 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils during the 2022-23 campaign.

The likes of Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, and Raphael Varane have largely been preferred by the Dutch boss over Maguire.