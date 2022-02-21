"He hasn’t looked sharp for two years" - Roy Keane unconvinced with Ralf Rangnick's decision to start Manchester United star in win over Leeds United

Roy Keane has questioned Ralf Rangnick's decision to start Jesse Lingard in Manchester United's Premier League match against Leeds United on Sunday (February 20).

Lingard started on the left flank and didn't really impact the match aside from laying out one key pass. He had no shots and was substituted in the 67th minute for Anthony Elanga. Interestingly, Elanga scored the final goal of the game to cap a thrilling 4-2 win for the Red Devils at Elland Road.

Rangnick had said earlier that he handed Lingard a spot in the starting XI as the Englishman looked sharp in training. However, Keane disagreed with the German tactician.

Speaking prior to the game on Sky Sports, the former Manchester United captain said (as quoted by the Mirror):

"He [Rangnick] said he looked sharp in training, I’m thinking he hasn’t looked sharp for two years in training."

However, Keane also pointed out that Lingard excelled while out on loan at West Ham United last season. The Irishman added:

"But no, we all know Jesse’s a talented boy, there are issues with his contract but what we would give him credit for when he did go out on loan he did hit the ground running as if the lack of match sharpness didn’t affect him."

Lingard has accumulated just 173 minutes in the Premier League this term and it remains to be seen how Rangnick will use him for the rest of the season.

Manchester United's victory over Leeds crucial as top-four race heats up

Manchester United took the field at Elland Road knowing that they needed all three points due to results elsewhere.

Tottenham Hotspur notched up the biggest surprise of all, prevailing 3-2 away to Manchester City, while Arsenal picked up a solid 2-1 victory against Brentford. Only West Ham United dropped points, drawing 1-1 against Newcastle United.

The Red Devils displayed hunger and drive to begin the game and raced to a 2-0 lead at half-time courtesy of Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes. However, Leeds pounced back in the second half, scoring twice in two minutes through Rodrigo and Raphinha.

Manchester United didn't let that bog them down, however, as Fred scored in the 70th minute to put them ahead once again. Substitute Elanga sealed the win by calmly slotting past Illan Meslier with three minutes of regulation-time left.

The result meant Rangnick's side remained fourth in the Premier League with 46 points from 26 matches, one clear of West Ham in fifth.

