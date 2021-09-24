“He hasn’t proved anything yet” – William Gallas terms Arsenal signing as “difficult to understand”

Arsenal completed the signing of Ben White from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth £50 million during the summer transfer window.

Former Gunners defender William Gallas believes it wasn't a wise decision to spend such a figure on a player who hasn't proven himself.

He explained:

"It's difficult for me to understand why Arsenal spent £50million on a player who is yet to prove himself at the top level and at the same time Manchester United can spend around £40million on Varane."

"You have to explain to me how it's possible. Perhaps it's partly because Ben White is English. Varane is a different class player compared to Ben White. Ben White is still young. As I said, he hasn't proved anything yet. How can you put a £50million price on him, you know?"

"I respect him. I don't know him. I respect him and I hope he will be a great player, but he hasn't proved anything yet. You can't compare Ben White and Varane. I'm sorry, It's not possible."

Gallas added:

"It's not because he's a fellow Frenchman that I'm talking like this. He comes from Real Madrid. He didn't come from Brighton, with all respect to them."

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto 📊 Ben White makes his Arsenal debut - here’s how his PL stats for Brighton last season compared with the central defenders for his new club 🔽 📊 Ben White makes his Arsenal debut - here’s how his PL stats for Brighton last season compared with the central defenders for his new club 🔽 https://t.co/1HZLPpUTDP

Arsenal lured Ben White from Brighton this summer as Mikel Arteta looked to tighten things up at the back. The Englishman signed a five-year contract with the club and is expected to remain at the Emirates Stadium until the summer of 2026.

So far, Ben White has made three appearances for the Gunners, with all of them coming in the Premier League. It remains to be seen if he will justify his £50 million transfer fee as the season progresses.

Ben White has played three games for Arsenal this season

Arsenal on an impressive winning run

Following their shaky start to the season that saw them lose their first three Premier League games, Arsenal finally look like they're getting back on track. The Gunners have claimed consecutive victories in their last three matches across all competitions.

They defeated both Norwich City and Burnley by a 1-0 scoreline before beating Wycome 3-0 in the EFL Cup this week. Up next, Mikel Arteta's men will take on Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

