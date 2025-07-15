“He hasn’t won anything yet” - Cristiano Ronaldo Jr responds when asked if Lamine Yamal is better than his dad during live stream

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr believes that his father has accomplished more than Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, claiming that the latter is yet to win any significant trophies. It seems natural to defend one's father, and fairly easy following the brilliant career that the Portugal international has had.

Ad

Currently, the 40-year-old striker is in the final phase of his career and is contracted with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr till the summer of 2027. Meanwhile, Yamal is only 18 and has just about kick-started his senior career.

Speaking in a live stream, one Cristiano Jr's friend said (via @thescreenlad):

”Lamine Yamal is better than Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Responding to this statement, the Al-Nassr academy star said:

"Right now? Yeah, Lamine is good, but he hasn’t won anything yet."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ronaldo has accomplished a fair bit in his career, having won the Ballon d'Or and the UEFA Champions League trophies five times each. He's also won the European Championships with Portugal once.

Meanwhile, Yamal has already shown that he's among the best in the business today, even putting himself in the conversation for this year's Ballon d'Or. Last summer, he won the European Championships with Spain and lifted the La Liga trophy with Barcelona this campaign.

Ad

Last year, Yamal contributed 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 appearances across competitions for the Catalan outfit. He is contracted with the Spanish side till the summer of 2031.

What Cristiano Ronaldo said about Lamine Yamal after Nations League final

Lamine Yamal

Cristiano Ronaldo had the chance to face off against Lamine Yamal when Portugal took on Spain in the UEFA Nations League final on June 09. It was Ronaldo and Co. who emerged victorious on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Ad

With Yamal failing to win the honor, the Al-Nassr man reminded fans that he was just 17 and that there is a lot of success ahead of him. He said about the winger (via GOAL):

"He's going to win a lot of titles, both collective and individual. He's only 17 years old... I repeat: he's a kid with a lot of room for improvement. He's a phenomenon, but we have to leave him alone, that's what I ask. He has a very long career ahead of him and will surely win the Nations League many times."

So far, Yamal has made 21 appearances across competitions for Spain, bagging six goals and nine assists. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has played 221 matches in Portugal colors, scoring 138 goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More