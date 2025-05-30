"He is the heart of the team" - Hansi Flick hails Barcelona superstar, backs him to become a great leader at the club

Hansi Flick has hailed Spanish midfielder Pedri as the heart of the Barcelona starting XI. He believes that the 22-year-old gives everything to the team and has the potential to become a great leader.

Ad

Speaking to Barca One, Flick stated that Pedri has what it takes to be a leader for years to come. He recalled how the Barcelona star changed the game against Valencia and said (via Barca Universal):

"Yes, he is the heart of the team. It's always like that: when he has the ball, it's great to watch him. I remember, in Valencia, in the first game, when we put him on in the second half, it was totally different. He changed the game and I think it was also a great start for him and I am very happy to have him. For me, he can be one of the leaders in the coming years. He is 22 years old but we will give him everything to help him get there and he can be a great leader."

Ad

Trending

Pedri played a key role in Barcelona's LaLiga triumph and Copa del Rey win this season. He was also a vital player in their UEFA Champions League run, which ended with a semifinal loss to Inter Milan.

Real Madrid legend names Pedri as Barcelona's most important player

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has claimed that Pedri is the most important player in Barcelona's squad. He stated that the midfielder plays a bigger role than Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, who have been touted for the Ballon d'Or this year. He said on his podcast (via ESPN):

Ad

"For me, a player like Pedri is more important than Lamine Yamal, Raphinha or Lewandowski. They may decide the results of matches, but to do that, Pedri is currently the best player in the world in his position. He's a player you will miss when he's not playing, whoever you are playing against. He doesn't just score goals or provide assists, he offers solutions."

Ad

"I have been watching what Pedri is doing this season. In the Champions League, he's better than his opponents in every game. In LaLiga, the difference [between him and his opponents] is only more extreme. If you lose a player like him, you will notice. He's the best."

Pedri finished the season with just four goals and five assists in the league. However, his role in the midfield helped them play better on the pitch and control matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More