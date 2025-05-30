"He is the heart of the team" - Hansi Flick hails Barcelona superstar, backs him to become a great leader at the club

Hansi Flick has hailed Spanish midfielder Pedri as the heart of the Barcelona starting XI. He believes that the 22-year-old gives everything to the team and has the potential to become a great leader.
Speaking to Barca One, Flick stated that Pedri has what it takes to be a leader for years to come. He recalled how the Barcelona star changed the game against Valencia and said (via Barca Universal):
"Yes, he is the heart of the team. It's always like that: when he has the ball, it's great to watch him. I remember, in Valencia, in the first game, when we put him on in the second half, it was totally different. He changed the game and I think it was also a great start for him and I am very happy to have him. For me, he can be one of the leaders in the coming years. He is 22 years old but we will give him everything to help him get there and he can be a great leader."
Pedri played a key role in Barcelona's LaLiga triumph and Copa del Rey win this season. He was also a vital player in their UEFA Champions League run, which ended with a semifinal loss to Inter Milan.
Real Madrid legend names Pedri as Barcelona's most important player
Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has claimed that Pedri is the most important player in Barcelona's squad. He stated that the midfielder plays a bigger role than Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, who have been touted for the Ballon d'Or this year. He said on his podcast (via ESPN):
"For me, a player like Pedri is more important than Lamine Yamal, Raphinha or Lewandowski. They may decide the results of matches, but to do that, Pedri is currently the best player in the world in his position. He's a player you will miss when he's not playing, whoever you are playing against. He doesn't just score goals or provide assists, he offers solutions."
"I have been watching what Pedri is doing this season. In the Champions League, he's better than his opponents in every game. In LaLiga, the difference [between him and his opponents] is only more extreme. If you lose a player like him, you will notice. He's the best."
Pedri finished the season with just four goals and five assists in the league. However, his role in the midfield helped them play better on the pitch and control matches.