"He helped me in every way" - Arsenal outcast plays down rumours of rift with Mikel Arteta, explains relationship with Gunners boss

Arsenal loanee Nicolas Pepe has dismissed claims that he doesn't have a good relationship with manager Mikel Arteta.

Pepe was signed for a then club-record fee of £72 million when he arrived from LOSC Lille Metropole in August 2019. Unai Emery had left the helm four months later.

Pepe registered 23 goals and 16 assists in 93 games he played under Arteta. However, in the 2021-22 season, where he played just 681 minutes in the Premier League, it became clear that he wasn't a regular starter for the Gunners.

Pepe was shipped out to OGC Nice on a season-long loan last year. His contract has an option to buy, but the French club will not trigger it. Pepe told YouTube channel Colinterview:

"People say that he identified me as a player that wasn’t up to the level in his team, in his philosophy. It’s completely false. When he arrived, he had (Manchester) City’s philosophy. He had a squad that was filled with quality and backups in every position.

The Cote d'Ivoire international added:

"When he spoke to me, he said he counted on me, he wanted me to do this or that, and you have to focus on that. He improved me in every way.

"He spoke to me the whole time. I watched videos with his assistants all the time. He really believed in me. He said I had incredible potential, so we need to extract that potential."

Pepe was restricted to 28 appearances across competitions for Nice last season due to two knee injuries. He managed eight goals and one assist for Les Aiglons, who finished ninth in the league.

Pepe unsure about Arsenal future

Nicolas Pepe will return to Arsenal this summer at the end of his loan spell at OGC Nice.

In an interview with the aforementioned source, the 28-year-old said about his plans for the future:

"I will return to Arsenal. I was loaned without an option to buy, so I have to go back to Arsenal. I don’t know (about my future( yet. When I get back, I’ll speak with the coach and everyone and see what everyone’s ideas are and then we’ll make a decision."

Pepe's contract at the Emirates expires in 2024. He hasn't started a Premier League game for Arsenal since the 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in October 2021.

The Gunners have Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Reiss Nelson as their options down the flank.

