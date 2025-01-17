"He helps me everyday" - Endrick dedicates his goals against Celta Vigo to Real Madrid teammate

Real Madrid's teenage star Endrick dedicated his goals against Celta Vigo in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey to teammate Antonio Rudiger. The 18-year-old came on as a substitute and showcased his brilliance by scoring twice to help his side secure a thrilling 5-2 victory.

Los Blancos were 2-0 up before the hour mark but Celta Vigo pulled off an incredible comeback in the last ten minutes to force extra time. As the game looked destined for a penalty shootout, Endrick came up trumps, powering home a ferocious shot from the edge of the box in the 108th minute. He then sealed the victory in the 119th minute with a back-heel flick.

Speaking after the match, Endrick dedicated his goal to Rudiger and reflected on his bond with the Germany international. He also talked about how the defender has played a pivotal role in his adaptation to life at one of the world’s biggest football clubs.

Trending

''I work hard every day and I dedicate these goals to Rüdiger. He helps me everyday. He never gives me praise and I don’t mind this. It is great because he tells me what I have to do. He has been a wonderful person with me since I arrived. These two goals are for him," he said (via MadridXtra).

He added:

''The first goal is very important for me because we were 2-2. I love these games and these fans. Now to prepare for the next game."

Endrick moved to Real Madrid last summer from Brazilian side Palmeiras. He has scored four goals and provided one assist for Los Blancos in 17 appearances across competitions.

However, he has yet to become a first-team regular, having started two out of his 17 games for Real Madrid this season.

"We go to the end and always go for the win" - Endrick on Real Madrid’s mentality after 5-2 win against Celta Vigo

Endrick highlighted Real Madrid’s indomitable spirit following their thrilling 5-2 victory over Celta Vigo. Despite a late setback, Los Blancos displayed their hallmark fighting spirit to secure a decisive win in extra time.

After the match, Endrick spoke passionately about the team’s approach and determination to push through adversity. He said (via the club’s official website):

"The match was very hard because we were leading 2-0 and we conceded two goals. But this is Madrid, we go to the end and always go for the win. We always fight. It was tough, but we scored the goals to get the victory.

"It's hard to play extra time because we'd already played for 90 minutes and to go for 30 more.... We had to run more and dig deeper. But we scored three more which was great."

Real Madrid will learn their opponents for the Copa del Rey quarterfinals on January 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback