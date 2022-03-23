“He is a high-potential player that can change a game” – Houston Dynamo coach delights after securing Brazilian forward

Houston Dynamo head coach Paulo Nagamura is thrilled with the signing of Thiago Fernandes from Brazilian side Flamengo. The 21-year-old forward has joined the Texas-based outfit on a year-long loan with an option to make the move permanent.

Nagamura believes that Thiago has all the capabilities of becoming a proven match-winner whilst in the Major League Soccer (MLS). The head coach is also confident that Thiago will reach his full potential during his time with the Houston Dynamo.

Speaking following the announcement of their new signing (via MLS' official website), Nagamura said:

“The club is excited to welcome Thiago and add a player of his quality to our roster. He is a high-potential player that can change a game with his approach and determination in the final third. We look to furthering his development here in Houston and showcase what our club is doing for players like him to maximize their potential.”

El Naranja's general manager Pat Onstad also has high hopes from Thiago and is hoping he becomes a permanent signing in the near future. He said:

“Thiago is an exciting young talent joining us from one of the biggest clubs in the world. We anticipate that he will compete for minutes this season with the hope of earning a permanent spot with our club next year.”

Houston Dynamo FC @HoustonDynamo



Bem Vindo a Houston, Thiago!



#HoldItDown Adding some Brazilian flair down the wingBem Vindo a Houston, Thiago! Adding some Brazilian flair down the wing 🇧🇷Bem Vindo a Houston, Thiago!#HoldItDown https://t.co/4nsgok5Vjz

Thiago is primarily a left winger but is very much capable of playing on the right flank as well. The Brazilian made six appearances for Flamengo before his loan move to the Houston Dynamo.

Houston Dynamo have made a decent start to the 2022 Major League Soccer season

The Houston Dynamo have made a slow but steady start to the 2022 MLS season. As things stand, Paulo Nagamura's side have amassed just five points from their opening four matches. They have won one, lost one and drawn two games this season.

The Texas-based side secured a comeback 1-1 draw against the Colorado Rapids at the weekend. A late goal from Canadian international Tyler Pasher helped them pick up a point on their home turf.

The Houston Dynamo are currently eighth in the Western Conference table, just one point behind the LA Galaxy, who occupy the final playoff spot at the moment.

El Naranja are now scheduled to take on a struggling Inter Miami side when MLS returns to action on April 2. Inter Miami are currently rock bottom of the Eastern Conference, having picked up just one point from their opening four games.

