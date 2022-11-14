"He has his history" - Sporting manager speaks about potential move for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after explosive interview

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has opened up on Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo's possible return to the club.

Reports of the Portuguese's exit are again gaining pace following his explosive interview with journalist Piers Morgan. Ronaldo slammed United, saying he feels 'betrayed' by the club, and also criticized manager Erik ten Hag.

It now seems like this is the end of the road for him at Old Trafford. Amorim, following the emergence of the former Real Madrid player's comments, was asked about a possible return for him to Sporting.

In reply, the Portuguese tactician steered clear of making any definitive statements, saying Ronaldo is still a Manchester United player and will decide his future for himself.

"He is a Manchester player. He has his history, everyone at Sporting likes him and therefore there is not much to say about it. He is the one who will decide his future. Depending on his history, he is the one who decides," the Sporting manager said (via Record.pt)

He further added that he would not be the one to make a decision on any future incomings.

"I will not be able to say for myself, as it was obvious in the summer, things do not go through me. I didn't read anything about the statements. I say it again: I am very happy with our players, our project is clear and he is a United player," Amorim added.

Sporting were linked with a summer move for Ronaldo, who was eagerly looking for a club that played in the Champions League.

He was also offered to the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain, but they all decided against signing the Portugal international.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he doesn't respect Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo went as far as to say that he doesn't respect Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

“I don't have respect for Erik ten Hag because he doesn't show respect for me,” he told Morgan. “If you don't have respect for me, I will never have any for you".

The Portuguese has been relegated to the bench by the former Ajax boss as he doesn't facilitate the free-flowing, high-pressing football that Ten Hag wants his teams to play.

In 16 matches across competitions this season, the Portuguese has scored just three goals.

