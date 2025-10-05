"He couldn't hit a barn door if he was standing in front of it" - Pundit explains why Mo Salah is struggling at Liverpool this season

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol believes Mohamed Salah is struggling at the club this season because his teammates are unable to stitch passes together. He believes the buildup play has been poor from Arne Slot's side, and that has led to the Egyptian going on a downward spiral.

Ad

Speaking on ESPN FC, Nicol slammed the Liverpool players, claiming that they were unable to keep the ball for long and progress up the pitch. He added that Salah is suffering the most because of the lack of service and said:

"Right now, he couldn't hit a barn door if he was standing in front of it. Mo Salah is suffering more than anybody because L'pool can't keep the ball. He is not a normal football player, this is a guy who stands on it; gives it away, but he scores goals, he's always been the same. Right now, there's one piece of those 3 missing and that's the goals."

Ad

Trending

"The biggest problem is L'pool can't play three passes amongst themselves together... L'pool right now are struggling to make passes from A to B, never mind stringing 3-4 passes and moving forward. They just aren't capable."

Mohamed Salah played the whole game in the 2-1 Premier League loss to Chelsea, taking two shots and both going wide of the target. The Egyptian also had just 35 touches, making 14 successful passes, but created 2 chances for his teammates.

Ad

Arne Slot defends Mohamed Salah after Liverpool's loss to Chelsea

Liverpool manager Arne Slot admitted that Mohamed Salah had enough chances to get on the scoresheet, but believes it is normal for players to miss. He added that the former Chelsea winger is not going ot get a goal or an assist in every match and said (via Standard):

“Did he create so much today because he didn’t play during the week? Or did he miss the chances because he missed a bit of sharpness that he could have had if he’d played against Galatasaray? We will never know. What I like is that he got many times in a position he would like to be in and I would like him to be in. He has shown in his career and since I’m here that he can score goals."

Ad

"Today he had many opportunities to do what he has done so often, but he is a human being. It is not like every chance he gets is always a goal. He can have games when he has chances in promising positions and doesn’t get a goal or assist. We created more than enough chances to score more than one goal, last week and today. When we did [score], I thought we were going to win it."

Liverpool have slipped in the Premier League table after their successive losses to Crystal Palace and Chelsea. They face Manchester United next in the Premier League when the players return from the international break.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More