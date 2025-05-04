"He was holding Messi back", "You guys play better without him" - Inter Miami fans provide verdict on Lionel Messi's teammate after 4-1 win

Fans on X reckon Inter Miami play better as a team without Lionel Messi's teammate, Luis Suarez, following their impressive 4-1 win over the New York Red Bulls. The two sides faced each other in the MLS at the Chase Stadium on Saturday, May 3.

The Herons broke the deadlock in the ninth minute via Fabrice Picault's close-range finish. Marcelo Weigandt doubled their advantage 21 minutes later after slotting the rebound past Carlos Coronel. Luis Suarez then made it 3-0 in the 39th minute, scoring from close range to net his first goal for the Herons in his last eight MLS appearances.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tapped home to pull one back just before half-time (43'). Fortunately for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi unleashed a powerful volley into the roof of the net in the 67th minute to seal all three points for his side.

Luis Suarez has had a mixed campaign to date, garnering five goals and eight assists in 17 appearances across all competitions. However, the 38-year-old has been notably wasteful in front of goal, scoring just one goal in his nine league appearances.

To his credit, Suarez had a stellar performance against the New York Red Bulls, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He received a match-high rating of 8.6, created two chances, but lost possession 10 times before being substituted in the 58th minute for Benjamin Cremaschi.

Despite this, one Inter Miami fan reckons Suarez has been holding Lionel Messi back:

"It took a Vancouver one sided massacre for Mascherano to change s**t. He is so indecisive. Never start Suarez and Weigandt again. Suarez is slow, loses possession many times, and ruins the build up plays. He was holding Messi back. Also, Lujan is better than Weigandt."

Another fan tweeted:

"I feel bad for saying this as a Barça fan, but you guys play better without Luis"

Other fans reacted below:

"The team has become better, faster, more energetic, and more productive after Suarez out. With Suarez around, we were like dead men," one fan posted

"With all due respect to Suarez and his career as a player... he's a finished player. He's getting old, and he's no longer as fit. The team seems very slow with him and Messi is without solutions. Look how fast and energetic the team has become after he out.!" one fan commented

"Suarez is a liability and benching him was a very wise choice that should’ve been done from the get-go. That being said, solid W," another added

"Next game, start fray not chelo, fafa and bright have to start and bench suarez," one fan recommended

How did Lionel Messi fare for Inter Miami during their 4-1 win over New York Red Bulls?

Inter Miami bounced back from three straight defeats across all competitions to seal a vital 4-1 win over the New York Red Bulls. The former are currently fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference table with 21 points from 10 games, three points behind leaders Columbus Crew.

Lionel Messi had a decent performance, receiving a match rating of 8.2. The Argentine ace scored a wonderful goal, completed 40 passes from an attempted 45 (89 percent accuracy), and landed two shots on target from five attempts. Moreover, he completed all four of his long balls and made four dribbles (the most in the game), but notably created zero chances for the Herons.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will next face Minnesota on Saturday, May 10.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on May 4, 2025. They are subject to change.

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More