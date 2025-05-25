"He is horrible", "It's like playing 9 vs 11" - Inter Miami fans want Lionel Messi's teammate to be dropped after 3-3 draw against Philadelphia Union 

Inter Miami fans on X have called for Lionel Messi's teammate, Luis Suarez, to be dropped from the starting XI after he struggled during their 3-3 draw against Philadelphia Union. The two sides faced each other in the MLS at Subaru Park on Saturday, May 24.

Ad

Philadelphia took full advantage of some poor defending to break the deadlock in the seventh minute via Quinn Sullivan's excellent finish. The hosts dominated in the first half and deservedly doubled their lead in the 44th minute after Tai Baribo finished well past Oscar Ustari.

Inter Miami's Tadeo Allende headed home in the 60th minute to make it 2-1. However, Baribo completed his brace 13 minutes later to make it 3-1 for Philadelphia. Fortunately for the Herons, Lionel Messi's outstanding free-kick (87') and Telasco Segovia's last-gasp finish (90+5') ensured the spoils were shared.

Ad

Trending

Luis Suarez started the game alongside Lionel Messi, playing all 90 minutes. However, the 38-year-old performed poorly, creating zero chances for his side, and landing no shots on target from his one attempt. He also struggled to get into the game, especially in the second half, and offered very little in front of goal.

One Inter Miami fan posted:

"Suarez should never and I mean never touch a football pitch again. He is horrible can’t do anything on the pitch not even pass the ball anymore like he used to. Segovia in the middle Messi Allende and fafa upfront would be such a great combination. Unfortunately will never happen"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan tweeted:

"Get rid of Mascherano, hes in over his head. Tata organized the defense even if it was still bad. Bench Suárez, it's like playing 9 vs 11. Only one person shouldn't run and that's Messi. Bring in Cremaschi. He runs and can help Alba recover. The team looks so disorganized."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"They probably hired him because he has a connection with Messi, Suarez should always sit on bench if he is a serious coach," one fan commented

"Exactly. Frustrating man. I hope Messi doesn't interfere if they want to sack Mascherano and also please remove Suarez too. He can't even play and please make a good team," another added

Ad

"Suarez shouldn’t be playing 90+ minutes. Its ridiculous how Mascherano keeps him in for the entire match when he doesn’t bring much specially in the last 25 minutes of a match!" one fan insisted

"Sack mascherano, sack the sporting director, dont renew suarez and busquets," another chimed in

"It is sh**. We are in the sh**" - Javier Mascherano reveals what he said at half-time following Lionel Messi's Inter Miami's 3-3 draw against Philadelphia

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has admitted he didn't hold back at half-time, telling his players they were 'in the sh**', after a dismal opening 45 minutes. Fortunately, Lionel Messi and Co. were able to stage a late comeback, ensuring they earned a vital point against the MLS leaders.

Ad

As per reporter Franco Panizo on X, Mascherano said:

"I talked to them that we are in a situation that is sh**. It is sh**. We are in the sh**. The only way to see the sun is give everything."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have struggled for form in recent weeks, winning just one out of their last eight games across all competitions. They are currently sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference table with 23 points from 14 games, seven points behind Philadelphia with a game in hand.

Inter Miami will next face Montreal in the MLS on Wednesday, May 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More