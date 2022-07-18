"He has been huge for me" - New Arsenal signing on teammate who has helped him settle down at club

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner has said that his teammate Rob Holding has helped him settle down at the north London club since his summer move from the MLS.

Turner, who joined the Gunners from New England Revolution this summer, recently joined pre-season training with his new teammates. Speaking to The Athletic, he heaped praise on Holding. He said:

"Rob might as well be American anyway. He has been huge for me. I remember walking down the aisle of the bus, and Rob said, 'Hey Matty, just sit right here!' Rob, Kieran Tierney, Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White have been the guys I have probably hung out with most now."

He added:

"I don’t have a car yet in England, so Rob drove me to and from training when we were back at Colney. It's really nice to get into a little bit of a groove and a group."

USMNT @USMNT Our first look at @Arsenal keeper Matt Turner in preseason action Our first look at @Arsenal keeper Matt Turner in preseason action 👀 https://t.co/1X0L1r88Tx

Turner spent six years at New England Revolution, registering 24 clean sheets in 111 games. He has also earned 18 international caps for the United States since his debut last year.

The 28-year-old, who has been signed as the backup to Aaron Ramsdale, has featured in two pre-season friendlies for the Gunners so far. He played 68 minutes in the 5-3 win over Nurnberg on July 8 and the full 90 in the 2-0 victory against Everton nine days later.

Bernd Leno close to Arsenal exit

According to the Evening Standard, Fulham are closing in on a move for out-of-favour Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno. A fee in the region of £10 million is being touted.

The Cottagers are expected to offer the 30-year-old a three-year contract and an assured starting berth over Marek Rodak in the upcoming Premier League season. The report also says that Arsenal are ready to offload Leno this summer as the German is in the final year of his deal at the Emirates.

Leno, who lost his place to Ramsdale last term, made just eight appearances across competitions. Since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2018, he has kept 37 clean sheets in 125 games for Arsenal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far