“He could be a huge player in the future” - Dietmar Hamann urges Liverpool to not miss out on signing surprise Real Madrid star 

Former Liverpool player and UEFA Champions League winner Dietmar Hamann has urged the side not to miss out on signing Arda Guler. He considers the Turkish star, who has been a part of Real Madrid since 2023, a top signing for the future.

Hamann believes that if Liverpool get a chance to sign Guler this summer, they shouldn't hesitate. Elucidating his thoughts to CoinCasino, Hamann said (via Goal):

"I think Liverpool ending their interest in Arda Guler would be a mistake because we’ve seen young players leave big clubs and get a new lease of life."

Hamann also pointed out how Guler does not receive appropriate game time at Real Madrid. Introducing him to Arne Slot's system will perhaps be helpful to the Reds. He mentioned:

"Guler went to Real Madrid and I think he is a huge talent who doesn’t get enough playing time because of the competition. Guler is the type of player who has huge potential, if you can find a role for him I think he will grow in confidence, he could be a huge player in the future and why not for Liverpool."

Arda Guler has appeared 37 times for Los Blancos this season, clocking 1388 minutes across all competitions. He has been used mostly as a right winger (for 19 matches), and has scored thrice and assisted seven times when deployed in that role.

His versatile nature also helped him fit in as an attacking midfielder. However, 12 outings in that role haven't yielded any goal contributions for the 20-year-old.

Liverpool win English top-flight title for the 20th time

Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday, April 27, to lift their 20th English top-flight title. Thanks to this achievement, they have now equalled their top-flight league titles tally with Manchester United.

This win was more memorable for the fans. After the 1989-90 season, it was only in 2020 when they again won the title. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fans could not be present in the stands to see their team crowned champions.

After 35 years, on Sunday, the fans witnessed their side winning the title on their home ground, Anfield. Celebrations were wild and had started even before the game, since a draw would have helped the Reds achieve it as well. Despite going down early in the fixture against Spurs, Slot's side registered a brilliant 5-1 comeback.

Scenes after the game also saw Arne Slot chant and appreciate Jurgen Klopp's contribution to the side. The scene acted like deja vu as Klopp had introduced Slot to the fans by chanting a similar rhyme last year.

