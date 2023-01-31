“He is doing what I’m expecting him to do” – Ten Hag insists there’s a lot more to come from Manchester United star

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has insisted that more is to come from new striker Wout Weghorst. The Dutch forward joined the Red Devils this month from Burnley on loan until the end of the season. He has featured four times across competitions, scoring one goal.

Weghorst, 30, cut a loan spell short with Turkish side Besiktas to secure his move to Old Trafford. He came in as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club last November.

Ten Hag touched on Weghorst's first few games with the club, telling reporters (via Manchester Evening News):

"First game he is integrating really well. He is doing what I am expecting him to do. The more he plays, the more it will come."

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball A FIRST Manchester United goal for Wout Weghorst! A FIRST Manchester United goal for Wout Weghorst! 💥 https://t.co/CoIYXGb2cd

The 1.97m striker is mobile, and his hold-up play has helped Manchester United during his four matches with the Red Devils. He is also relentless in pressing, something Ronaldo struggled with when playing under Ten Hag.

Weghorst's loan is not expected to become permanent in the summer as no buy option was included in the deal. Ten Hag's side are likely to enter the market in the summer to sign a blockbuster center-forward. Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko have been touted as potential options.

Manchester United can tinker with team in Carabao Cup semi-final meeting with Nottingham Forest

Christian Eriksen suffered injury blow against Reading.

Manchester United host Forest at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday (February 1). The Red Devils hold a 3-0 lead on aggregate following their win in the reverse fixture at the City Ground. Ten Hag's side already look set to reach the final of the Carabao Cup. The Dutch coach can expect to make changes to the side that beat Reading 3-1 in the FA Cup last weekend.

They have suffered a massive injury blow, with Christian Eriksen confirmed to be out of action until at least late April. The Red Devils are still competing in four competitions: the Premier League, the UEFA Europa League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. Wednesday's game against Forest may be when Ten Hag looks to rest several regular starters to prevent issues such as Eriksen's knock.

The likes of Marcus Rashford (2,243) and Bruno Fernandes (2,603) have played a ton of minutes this season. Games are racking up for the Red Devils, and keeping players fresh will be key.

