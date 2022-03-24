"He has the identity of Liverpool" - Fabio Aurelio lavishes praise on 25-year-old star

Former Liverpool full-back Fabio Aurelio has heaped praise on January signing Luis Diaz and how he has adapted to life at at the club.

Speaking ahead of the charity game between Liverpool legends and Barcelona legends for the LFC Foundation, Aurelio was asked about Diaz's start at the club. He told Liverpool's official website:

"I watched some of his games with Porto so when I saw the signing, I imagined he would match perfectly to the team. He has pace, he is very strong one-on-one. What is very evident for me when I see him playing is his character, his desire to play. All of this is helping him to adapt so quickly, in my opinion – he has the identity of Liverpool."

Anything Liverpool @AnythingLFC_ 🗣 Klopp on Luis Diaz: "There is a reason why you sign a player. The reason is the quality that he has. The reason is the way that he is playing the game." 🗣 Klopp on Luis Diaz: "There is a reason why you sign a player. The reason is the quality that he has. The reason is the way that he is playing the game." https://t.co/Iv3OzWU189

Diaz joined the Reds from Porto during the January transfer window and has quickly become a fan-favourite on Merseyside due to his directness and skillful style of play. The Colombian has scored two goals in 12 appearances across all competitions and has seemingly established himself as part of Jurgen Klopp's preferred frontline.

"They manage to do everything the position requires" - Aurelio on Liverpool's full-backs

Alexander-Arnold and Robertson have been vital for the Reds over the years

Aurelio was also asked what he thinks of the Reds' current full-backs. The Brazilian stated that he thinks both Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were 'born to be full-backs'. He said:

"They manage to do everything the position requires. As I said about Robertson previously, we can say the same about Trent. Both are very complete full-backs. Both spend the matches going up and down the pitch, they participate a lot in the team’s game. We can really say that both were born to be full-backs."

"I’ve seen a few great left-backs during my career – some very strong defensively, some much more offensive. But if you look at the whole full-back role, he is complete in defence, in attack, he can score goals, he has pace, he has stamina, he is aggressive. So, he has to be at the top of the list, you can’t say different than that. His numbers talk for themselves."

Liverpool FC @LFC Fabio Aurelio has revealed his admiration for ‘very complete’ full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson as he prepares to reprise the role himself at Anfield this weekend. Fabio Aurelio has revealed his admiration for ‘very complete’ full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson as he prepares to reprise the role himself at Anfield this weekend. ⤵

Edited by Adit Jaganathan