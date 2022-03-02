"He was my idol, someone very great for me" - Marcelo admits to being 'speechless' when he first met Real Madrid legend 

Real Madrid ace Marcelo has revealed that he idolized Roberto Carlos while recalling his first encounter with the Brazilian legend.

The right-back duo played together at the club for just one season in 2005-06. Marcelo joined from Fluminese and he spent that season as an understudy to Carlos.

Following Carlos' departure in 2007, Marcelo replaced him on the right side of the defense and made the position his own.

In a recent interview with popular Spanish TV show 'El Hormiguero', Marcelo revealed the former World Cup winner was one of the teammates that impacted him the most. He said:

“When he was introduced to me I was speechless but he helped me a lot. At Christmas, he would take me to his house with his family. He was my idol, someone very great for me. Maybe he doesn't know it, but he was very special to me."

Marcelo added that Carlos' efforts to make him feel comfortable inspired him to follow suit whenever a young player joins their squad.

"That's why I always say that when a new kid arrives, I have to help him with these things."

Marcelo and Carlos never played together for the Brazil national team. Carlos retired from international duty following the team's disappointing run at the 2006 World Cup and Marcelo entered the fray two months later.

Another player who's inspired Marcelo is his long-time teammate Sergio Ramos, who left Real Madrid for PSG last summer.

The duo played together at Real Madrid for 15 years and the Brazilian feels Ramos is more like his brother. He said:

“I have never said it in public but he is like my older brother. He supported me a lot in my career and within the club. I will never forget when he told me to go up with him to put the scarf on Cibeles after winning the Champions League. He was the captain, it was his time. I carry it in my heart."

Real Madrid ace coy about his future

Marcelo's contract with Real Madrid is up in the summer and he's set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu after 15 glorious years.

However, when the 33-year-old was asked about his retirement plans, he revealed his desire to hang up his boots at the Bernabeu. Marcelo said:

"I am very calm in the club of my life. I have it in my head to play here until my son grows up and can play with him. I am the captain of, for me, the best team in the world. I don't think beyond. I would like to retire here, but that does not depend only on me."

